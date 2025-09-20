AAP Accuses Election Commission Of Cover-Up in Delhi ‘Vote Theft’ Row

AAP alleges voter deletions and EC bias in Delhi elections; poll body rejects charges, citing detailed reply.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
AAP vote theft, Delhi elections voter deletion, Election Commission cover-up
AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party had flagged “vote-chori” in the New Delhi constituency. | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • AAP alleged voter deletions and accused the Election Commission of covering up irregularities.

  • EC rejected the charges, citing a 76-page reply with annexures on electoral roll changes.

  • The row follows Rahul Gandhi’s accusation of “vote theft” against the poll panel.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday repeated its allegations of “vote theft” in the Delhi assembly elections and accused the Election Commission of concealing irregularities and withholding information related to voter deletions.

According to PTI, the statement came two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was protecting those responsible for “vote theft” and claimed that names of Congress voters were being systematically removed from the rolls in Karnataka.

The Election Commission rejected Gandhi’s charge as “incorrect and baseless”, stating that no deletion of votes can occur without following due process.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party had flagged “vote-chori” in the New Delhi constituency, where party convenor Arvind Kejriwal contested against BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit in the February polls.

“We even submitted letters to the Election Commission demanding an investigation into the fake cases of voter deletion but the RTI reply said that the information sought had no relation to public activity or interest and was exempted. This shows that the role of the chief election commissioner is suspicious. The whole commission is trying to cover up the vote theft,” Bharadwaj alleged.

On Friday, AAP had claimed that letters by Kejriwal and former chief minister Atishi to the EC, along with RTI applications, went unanswered.

In response, the Election Commission posted on X that a detailed reply had been provided. “With reference to the PC held by Saurabh Bhardwaj today, it is stated that the ECI sent a detailed reply of 76 pages consisting of seven annexures, including reports of CEO/DEO, on 13.01.2025 to Ms Atishi, the then CM of Delhi,” it said.

The Commission further noted that Atishi had written two letters in January — one on January 5 and another on January 9 — regarding additions and deletions in the electoral rolls of 40 segments of the New Delhi constituency, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

