Padma Shri To PM Modi Visit: Dera Ballan, Ravidassia Identity, Rising Dalit Assertion In Punjab

In addition to preserving literature, Dera Ballan actively publishes and sponsors works of Dalit literature and honours Dalit scholars for their contributions to social upliftment. To date, twenty Dalit scholars have been awarded gold medals in recognition of their literary achievements. Since 15 August 1991, the Dera has also published a twelve-page trilingual weekly newspaper—Begumpura Shaher (Punjabi, Hindi, and English). Founded by Sant Garib Dass, the fourth head of Dera Ballan, the publication was intended to highlight the issues faced by the marginalised and to promote the teachings of Guru Ravidass. As one of the few platforms representing Dalit voices at a time of severe underrepresentation in mainstream media, Begumpura Shaher has played a vital role in fostering social awareness and self-respect within the community. In recognition of its journalistic contribution, the Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Academy honoured its chief editor, Sant Ramanand, with the Twentieth National Dalit Literary Award in 2004. The Academy also organised a two-day National Dalit Introspection Camp at Dera Ballan on 9–10 June 2006, focusing on the shared philosophies and objectives of the Buddha, Guru Ravidass, and Dr Ambedkar. In a caste-based hierarchical society, these literary initiatives proved crucial in building confidence among Dalits, who were often marginalised in mainstream literary circles.