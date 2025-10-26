Marie Kondo For The Indian Soul: Bhawana Pingali’s The Art Of Decluttering

Decluttering here is not a physical letting go, but a looking at things with new eyes, a new kind of intimacy, allowing us to inhabit our own spaces in a new way, instead of radically transforming them. Play, curiosity and sensory perception are at the heart of Pingali’s story telling – whether she takes you through the diary of a squat toilet or a cloth pad or a mustard filled pillow, or drawing a kolam or burning incense or the art of visible mending or coalescence of fabric through the ancient community art of making godadis or razais. Can these customs or rituals serve as tools to “declutter” our overloaded senses, she wonders. What if decluttering is not about getting rid of ”stuff” or objects, but finding new ways of seeing, perhaps looking within, even looking back at the way we were? Have we misunderstood the whole paradigm of decluttering, or understood it in a merely superficial way? Is the modern idea of minimalism only about ‘stuff”?