The Department Of Simple Souls

But listen, this story is not so much of a pair of common greedy lowlives previously hailed as dynamic entrepreneurs as it is of the crack team that worked directly for them. This core group which was termed ‘The Mavens’ included five members. While the media wrote at length of the loss to the investors and the altered fortunes of the Shukla duo, the human cost to this bunch largely went unreported. The Mavens took pride in being amongst the brightest minds of the young generation of the nation, but they were as shocked as the next person when the company collapsed. They felt silly and redundant that the scam had carried along right below their noses and yet they had remained utterly clueless. Weren’t they supposed to be caretakers of the corporate affairs? Their initial sense of disbelief slowly turned into anger, rage and dismay. Feeling let down by the Shukla brothers, they glumly moved out of the shipwreck to seek opportunities elsewhere: Gaurav and Saurabh left in quick succession, followed by Kavita and Rahul. Only one person stayed on longer to literally turn off the lights and hand over the keys to the bankers – Maya.