In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about what he thinks about making a sequel of ‘Fashion.’ The director said that there is a potential for a sequel, but it is still in the early stages. He added that the plot would do well as a show. He said, “I feel ‘Fashion’ has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it is also apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting.”