Madhur Bhandarkar has helmed some of the most iconic films in Bollywood that shed light on uncomfortable topics. The director has been in showbiz since 1999 but the one film that got him immense love and fame was ‘Fashion.’ Starring Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, and Kangana Ranaut, the movie showed the dark side of the fashion industry. In a recent interview, the director shared a major update about the sequel of the film.
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about what he thinks about making a sequel of ‘Fashion.’ The director said that there is a potential for a sequel, but it is still in the early stages. He added that the plot would do well as a show. He said, “I feel ‘Fashion’ has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it is also apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting.”
Bhandarkar mentioned that he wants to explore how there is a dearth of supermodels today. He continued, “Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through ‘Fashion 2’ - where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects.”
Released in 2008, ‘Fashion’ revolved around the story of Meghna Mathur (played by Priyanka Chopra) who comes to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a model. As she slowly starts getting fame, she succumbs to substance abuse to deal with the immense pressure. The movie also starred Arbaaz Khan, Samir Soni, Rohit Roy, Harsh Chhaya, Arjan Bajwa, and Kitu Gidwani.