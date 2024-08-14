Art & Entertainment

Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series

Director Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a major update about the sequel of 'Fashion.' The 2008 movie saw Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in lead roles.

Madhur Bhandarkar shares major update about Fashion 2
Madhur Bhandarkar, 'Fashion' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Madhur Bhandarkar has helmed some of the most iconic films in Bollywood that shed light on uncomfortable topics. The director has been in showbiz since 1999 but the one film that got him immense love and fame was ‘Fashion.’ Starring Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, and Kangana Ranaut, the movie showed the dark side of the fashion industry. In a recent interview, the director shared a major update about the sequel of the film.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about what he thinks about making a sequel of ‘Fashion.’ The director said that there is a potential for a sequel, but it is still in the early stages. He added that the plot would do well as a show. He said, “I feel ‘Fashion’ has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it is also apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting.”

Bhandarkar mentioned that he wants to explore how there is a dearth of supermodels today. He continued, “Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through ‘Fashion 2’ - where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects.”

Released in 2008, ‘Fashion’ revolved around the story of Meghna Mathur (played by Priyanka Chopra) who comes to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a model. As she slowly starts getting fame, she succumbs to substance abuse to deal with the immense pressure. The movie also starred Arbaaz Khan, Samir Soni, Rohit Roy, Harsh Chhaya, Arjan Bajwa, and Kitu Gidwani.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. CT 2025: Basit Ali Fires Pakistan Warning To Tighten Security Ahead Of Home Season
  2. Former India Cricketer Dodda Ganesh Appointed As Kenya's Head Coach
  3. Maharaja Trophy T20 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
  4. How SRT Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  5. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
Football News
  1. Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online
  2. PL: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Foxes - All You Need To Know About The Promoted Clubs This Season
  3. UEFA Champions League Qualification: Mourinho's Fenerbahce Fail to Reach Revamped UCL
  4. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  5. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  2. India Unveils Indigenous Kamikaze Drones; Fast Tracks Deal For US 'Hunter-Killer' Drones
  3. Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Bird-Hit At Goa Airport, Take-Off Aborted
  4. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail In CBI Arrest Case
  5. Avoid Suspicious Men, Poorly Lit Areas: Silchar Medical College's Advisory For Females Over Kolkata Doctor Case
Entertainment News
  1. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  2. John Abraham Reveals Why He Became A Film Producer: I Was Not Happy With The Movies I Was Doing And Watching
  3. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?
  4. Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside
  5. Kylie Jenner Reveals She Battled Postpartum Depression Twice, Says She Even Struggled To Name Her Son
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. Japan To Get New PM Soon? Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
  2. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  3. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  4. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  5. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?
  2. Tripura Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Landslide Victory, Leaving Left-Front At Distant Second Spot
  3. Japan To Get New PM Soon? Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
  4. Avoid Suspicious Men, Poorly Lit Areas: Silchar Medical College's Advisory For Females Over Kolkata Doctor Case
  5. Lagna And Lagna Lord In Birth Chart: Understanding Their Significance And Impact
  6. John Abraham Reveals Why He Became A Film Producer: I Was Not Happy With The Movies I Was Doing And Watching
  7. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign