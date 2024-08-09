Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer

He further said the idea is to bring a new story and a new relationship to celluloid, that hasn't been captured yet. The search is still on for him. ''When people say ‘Aanand L Rai film,’ I really don’t know what that means. The only thing I know is to be real and honest with my films. That honesty and pulse are the texture of my films. I’m not trying to impress myself; I want to be happy with my stories. That happiness is how I would describe the texture of my cinema,'' shared the filmmaker.