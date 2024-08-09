Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 'Tanu Weds Manu', starring R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved films. It was released in 2011 and was a blockbuster. In 2015, it's sequel, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', was also a huge success. It has been nine years since the release of the second instalment and fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part. Rai, in an interview opened up about 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'.
In an interview with News18 Showsha, Aanand L Rai revealed that he has plans to take the franchise forward. He added, “Tanu Weds Manu is a kind of franchise that demands a part three. The reason being, those characters are so beautiful, and they were played so beautifully by Madhavan and Kangana. Those characters became a little bigger than the story itself''.
The filmmaker also shared that initially there was no plan to make a franchise out of 'Tanu Weds Manu'. It was after the success of the film, the sequel was decided. He added, “Tanu Weds Manu was wrapped very well. The story was complete. But the characters were eager to come back. That’s why we were able to create another story''.
When asked what story he is looking for in the third part, Rai said, “What I really search for is a unique man-woman relationship. The dynamics in Tanu Weds Manu were different from Raanjhanaa, just as Raanjhanaa was different from Atrangi Re, and Atrangi Re is very different from Haseen Dillruba. As a director and producer, I feel the need to explore a new love story each time. I search for a certain kind of edginess. In Tanu Weds Manu, I showed a girl who drinks and smokes, and as a director, I didn’t judge her—and that’s why my audience didn’t judge her''.
He further said the idea is to bring a new story and a new relationship to celluloid, that hasn't been captured yet. The search is still on for him. ''When people say ‘Aanand L Rai film,’ I really don’t know what that means. The only thing I know is to be real and honest with my films. That honesty and pulse are the texture of my films. I’m not trying to impress myself; I want to be happy with my stories. That happiness is how I would describe the texture of my cinema,'' shared the filmmaker.