Aanand L Rai To Make OTT Debut With Romance-Drama Show

"There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different. I want to reach out to the audience with something new on OTT (over-the-top platforms). I want to give them a world which they have not seen on OTT before. So, I'll do things on my terms and conditions.

"As a good student, I'll learn first and then deliver. This year you can expect (the show) but I won't reveal much about it. All I can say is, I'll be dealing with romance and drama," Rai told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of FICCI Frames 2024 here.