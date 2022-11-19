Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Ayeesha S Aiman To Play Pivotal Role In Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown

Ayeesha S Aiman
Ayeesha S Aiman

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 3:03 pm

 "Ayeesha S Aiman will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown', which is set to direct to digital  release on Dec 2

Aeronautical Enginner Turned Miss India will be seen in National award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar's India lockdown had it's trailer launch on yesterday and film has created a strong buzz across the media and audiences

Former beauty queen Said " I express my gratitude to  Madhur Bhandarkar for believing in me and thats what a person who believes in you and your talent is all about.

She further said that "Madhur Sir is a magician and he makes film which touches lives of everyone, I have been his fan since my childhood and I am fortunate to debuting in Bollywood under his directorial,  I am in awe of how detail oriented he is and make things easy on the set for everyone.

When I was about to sign India Lockdown, I felt like dreaming to be a part of Madhur Sir's film
I have said yes for the film first and hear the script later as I had full faith in him. For me set of India Lockdown was an acting School as while working on Madhur Sir's film I learnt so many things from Acting to dubbing and I will be always grateful to Madhur Bhandarkar and the entire team of India Lockdown.

India Lockdown is inspired by true events. It will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the pandemic on the people of India. The film is set for a direct to digital release on OTT

Ayeesha is playing a pivotal role of a Sex worker in the film and have worked hard to get into the skin of the character.

India lockdown is Jointly produced by Jayantilal Gada  (Pen Studio), Pranav Jain (PJ motion and Bhandarkar's Entertainment

