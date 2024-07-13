Celebs from South and Bollywood industries were part of the wedding. Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Ranveer Singh danced heartily at the baraat of Anant Ambani. But Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's dance was the highlight of the night. Pathaan and Tiger set the dance floor on fire with their dance moves. They performed on the famous song 'Bhangra Paale' from their hit film 'Karan Arjun'. Nita Ambani was also seen dancing with both. In one video, SRK was also seen doing his iconic dance step from 'Pathaan'.