Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Groove To 'Bhangra Pale', Rajinikanth, Ranveer, Priyanka Light Up Anant Ambani's Baraat With Their Performances

Celebs dance at Anant Ambanis baraat
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dance at Anant Ambani's baraat Photo: Instagram @viralbhayani & manavmanglani
info_icon

After months of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on Friday, July 12. They exchanged wedding vows at the opulent Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. The Ambani wedding brought together some of the biggest names under one roof. Celebs from the entertainment industries, musicians, singers, world politicians, tech CEOs and sports personalities from all around the world came together to celebrate the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. There were performances by singers like AP Dhillon, Himesh Reshammiya, Stebin Ben and international singer Rema among others.

Celebs from South and Bollywood industries were part of the wedding. Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Ranveer Singh danced heartily at the baraat of Anant Ambani. But Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's dance was the highlight of the night. Pathaan and Tiger set the dance floor on fire with their dance moves. They performed on the famous song 'Bhangra Paale' from their hit film 'Karan Arjun'. Nita Ambani was also seen dancing with both. In one video, SRK was also seen doing his iconic dance step from 'Pathaan'.

This is not the first time Salman and Shah Rukh danced together. They also performed earlier at Jamnagar during one of the pre-wedding festivities of the Ambanis. Aamir Khan also shook a leg with them.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth danced with dulhe raja Anant to the song 'Gallan Goodiyan' from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor too joined him.

Ranveer also gave some dhamakedar solo performances to some of the Bollywood chartbusters. Guests present at the wedding were seen cheering for him.  Priyanka Chopra arrived with her husband singer Nick Jonas. Ranveer and Priyanka shook a leg and Nick too joined them. PeeCee also grooved to 'Chikni Chameli' with Isha Ambani.

In another video, Salman, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Anant and Mukesh Ambani were seen enjoying performances by 'Calm Down' singer Rema, while Ananya, Veer and his brother Shikhar Pahariya were seen performing on stage with him.

Anant and Radhika's wedding was also graced by international personalities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and John Cena, among others.

