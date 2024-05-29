Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Extend Support To Palestine After Israel's Attack On Rafah

Bollywood celebs have condemned the attack on Rafah and they have expressed their outrage on social media.

Instagram
Bollywood celebs on Israel's attack on Gaza Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Israel’s recent attack in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has been criticised by Indian celebs. The air strike by Israel destroyed a tent camp that took lives of at least 45 people, as per reports. The civilian deaths, included 'children that were burnt alive'. The hashtag “All Eyes On Rafah” has been trending on social media.

Bollywood celebs have condemned the attack on Rafah and they have expressed their outrage on social media. From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan to Dia Mirza and Sonakshi Sinha, several celebs called out Israel's attack on Gaza.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post by @themotherhoodhome which read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things (red heart doodle).” She captioned it, “#AllEyesOnRafah.”

Alia Bhatts post
Alia Bhatt's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post by UNICEF, which Executive Director Catherine Russell condemned the killing of children and families in Rafah, calling it “unconscionable.”

Kareena Kapoors post
Kareena Kapoor's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post from a pro-Palestine protest. It showed a picture that showed a 'Let Gaza live' poster, and Dia added black, white, red and green heart emoticons to show her support for the Palestinians.

Varun Dhawan also showed his support for Palestine as he took to his Instagram stories to share the “All Eyes on Rafah” image.

Fatima Sana Shaikh also protested Israel's latest attack as she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Came across a really disturbing video of beheaded children in Rafah. One cannot just ignore this any more. When will this end!”

Sonakshi Sinha also condemned the act as she shared ''All Eyes On Rafah'' image and wrote, ''Is that all we will be? Spectators as humanity dies?''

Sonakshi Sinhas post
Sonakshi Sinha's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Radhika Apte also reshared a series of videos and posts on her Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra also extended her support to Rafah.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress