Israel’s recent attack in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has been criticised by Indian celebs. The air strike by Israel destroyed a tent camp that took lives of at least 45 people, as per reports. The civilian deaths, included 'children that were burnt alive'. The hashtag “All Eyes On Rafah” has been trending on social media.
Bollywood celebs have condemned the attack on Rafah and they have expressed their outrage on social media. From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan to Dia Mirza and Sonakshi Sinha, several celebs called out Israel's attack on Gaza.
On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post by @themotherhoodhome which read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things (red heart doodle).” She captioned it, “#AllEyesOnRafah.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post by UNICEF, which Executive Director Catherine Russell condemned the killing of children and families in Rafah, calling it “unconscionable.”
Dia Mirza took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post from a pro-Palestine protest. It showed a picture that showed a 'Let Gaza live' poster, and Dia added black, white, red and green heart emoticons to show her support for the Palestinians.
Varun Dhawan also showed his support for Palestine as he took to his Instagram stories to share the “All Eyes on Rafah” image.
Fatima Sana Shaikh also protested Israel's latest attack as she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Came across a really disturbing video of beheaded children in Rafah. One cannot just ignore this any more. When will this end!”
Sonakshi Sinha also condemned the act as she shared ''All Eyes On Rafah'' image and wrote, ''Is that all we will be? Spectators as humanity dies?''
Radhika Apte also reshared a series of videos and posts on her Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra also extended her support to Rafah.