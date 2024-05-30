Priyanka Chopra 'Was In Tears' When She Was Offered Debut Film With Vijay; Here's Why

Did you know actress Priyanka Chopra made her Tamil debut with the movie 'Thamizhan' (2002) opposite Thalapathy Vijay? It was her screen debut as well. In 2003, she made her Bollywood film debut in 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. Initially, Priyanka was hesitant to do films. Yes, you read it right! Her mother Madhu Chopra revealed it in an interview.
During a chat with Filmygyan, Madhu Chopra said that when Priyanka Chopra received the offer of her first film, 'Thamizhan', she broke into tears. Madhu also called her daughter obedient.
Madhu said that Priyanka didn’t want to star in films. ''She got the offer for the South Indian film through somebody. When I told Priyanka about the offer, she was in tears, she said, ‘I am not doing films.’ But she has always been an obedient child. When I told her to accept the offer, she agreed and signed the contract,'' said Priyanka's mom.
She also further said that Priyanka worked hard and took dance classes from morning to evening to match her steps with Vijay. Madhu also said that when Priyanka was shooting for the film, she sarted liking it. Eventhough she didn't know the language, she enjoyed it. The team also helped her and treated her with a lot of respect.
Madhu also called Vijay a ''perfect gentleman'' and added, ''Raju Sundaram was the choreographer. In dance, Priyanka was okay, but she couldn’t initially match steps with Vijay. She would practice with the choreographer from morning to evening. Then she started enjoying it. This also helped her build her character and realise that she wanted to pursue this as a career''.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Hollywood film, 'Heads of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena. She has already wrapped up the shoot.