For Priyanka Chopra, It’s Important To Know People Coming Together For A Project Are Top-Notch

The actress on Monday morning shared a video from a yacht party before starting the shoot schedule for the upcoming film. The clip also features her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. In the reel, Priyanka looks stunning in shorts paired with a crop top, while Malti can be seen playing with her mother. The team of 'The Bluff' is also part of the party. Captioning the reel, Priyanka wrote: “When I start a new project, it's really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we're contributing to.”