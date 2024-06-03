Hollywood

For Priyanka Chopra, It’s Important To Know People Coming Together For A Project Are Top-Notch

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has started working on her next project, 'The Bluff', alongside Karl Urban, said that it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has started working on her next project, 'The Bluff', alongside Karl Urban, said that it’s important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch.

The actress on Monday morning shared a video from a yacht party before starting the shoot schedule for the upcoming film. The clip also features her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. In the reel, Priyanka looks stunning in shorts paired with a crop top, while Malti can be seen playing with her mother. The team of 'The Bluff' is also part of the party. Captioning the reel, Priyanka wrote: “When I start a new project, it's really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we're contributing to.”

“It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings. Thank you, Frank E. Flowers, @therussobrothers, and @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under. #TheBluff”

'The Bluff', directed by Frank E. Flowers, is reportedly set in the 19th-century Caribbean. It tells the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who embarks on a journey to protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. Priyanka had even shared a glimpse of the film’s script on Sunday on Instagram, captioning it: "It begins..." The actress also has 'Heads of State' set to release soon, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

