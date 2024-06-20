Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out

The statement thanked the team and the staff behind the restaurant. It continued, “Thank you to our dedicated team who serve delicious food, smiles, & warmth. Sona’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30. We hope to see you for a final meal or drink. Our doors and arms are open.” The news comes after the actor pulled out of the restaurant in late 2023. The news has left fans devastated. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “You will be deeply missed! We have such great memories there, and the food is superb!” A second fan commented, “Sending nothing but love Ty for making space for us all!” A third fan mentioned, “Love the attention to details in selections down to the service-ware I fell in love! Cheers to the next chapter for you and your beautiful family! I celebrate you!”