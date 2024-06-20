Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out

Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant, Sona, is set to close its doors. The upscale Indian restaurant was founded by the actor and Maneesh Goyal in 2021.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, Sona in NYC Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Priyanka Chopra is one of those actors who wears many hats. From an actor to a producer to even an entrepreneur, she tries her hands at almost everything that comes her way. In 2021, the actor founded an Indian restaurant in the heart of New York City – Sona – with Maneesh Goyal. After a successful run, the restaurant will now be closing its doors. The establishment shared this news on their social media.

Taking to their Instagram, Sona revealed that it will be shutting down after being in the business for three years. While the announcement did not reveal the reasons, it revealed that the last service will held on June 30. The announcement read, “After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honour to serve you.”

Take a look at the statement shared by Sona here.

The statement thanked the team and the staff behind the restaurant. It continued, “Thank you to our dedicated team who serve delicious food, smiles, & warmth. Sona’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30. We hope to see you for a final meal or drink. Our doors and arms are open.” The news comes after the actor pulled out of the restaurant in late 2023. The news has left fans devastated. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “You will be deeply missed! We have such great memories there, and the food is superb!” A second fan commented, “Sending nothing but love Ty for making space for us all!” A third fan mentioned, “Love the attention to details in selections down to the service-ware I fell in love! Cheers to the next chapter for you and your beautiful family! I celebrate you!”

On the work front, Chopra is currently working on ‘The Bluff’ where she will share the screen with Karl Urban.

