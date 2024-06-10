Zeenat Aman Exposes 'Moral Policing' She Faced After Shammi Kapoor's Film 'Manoranjan'

Calling herself a "director’s actor", Zeenat credited Shammi Kapoor for coaxing out one of her better performances. She fondly recalled the music and costumes, and wrote: "I've always maintained that I am a 'director’s actor', and I do believe Shammi ji coaxed out one of my better performances with this film. "The music and costumes were also a hoot. In 'Aaya hoon main tujh ko le jaoonga', we dance upon gigantic musical instruments; 'Chori chori solah singar' ... has a titillating shower sequence, and 'Dulhan maike chali' is pictured entirely in a police van full of sex workers being taken to the police station. It was sung by all three Mangeshkar sisters! If you’re interested, you can watch these on YouTube." Zeenat concluded by noting: "The 70s were a wonderful time to be alive! Despite the moral police (they're always around) the atmosphere of experimentation, freedom and fashion was unmatchable! I wonder if some of my older followers remember this film? I'd love to hear your memories of watching it or any discussion it may have provoked. Enjoy your Monday and have a lovely week, everybody."