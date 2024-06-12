Art & Entertainment

All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack

Celebrities have joined the bandwagon of the 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' trend on social media. Here's how the celebs have reacted to the terror attack in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Celebs condemn terror attack in the Reasi district Photo: Instagram
In a tragic incident on Sunday, June 9, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was attacked by terrorists. It resulted nine fatalities and 33 injuries. Post the Reasi terror attack, people have condemned the act on social media. It has been flooded with the trend 'All eyes on Reasi'. Not only netizens, celebrities have also joined the bandwagon of the 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' trend on social media. Here's how the celebs have reacted to the horrific attack by the militants.

Celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others have strongly condemned the ghastly attack and offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Heartbroken'' and added, ''This brutal attack on innocent pilgrims is unfathomable. Why target civilians and children?! It's difficult to grasp the extent of hatred prevailing in the world."

Priyanka Chopra's post on terror attack in Reasi Photo: Instagram
Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut took to her X handle and wrote, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured. Om shanti.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also condemned the attack with a broken heart emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana called the attack "devastating," while Varun Dhawan called it a "cowardly terrorist attack''. He wrote, “Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti.”

Ayushmann Khuranna's post on terror attack in Reasi Photo: Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia also condemned the attack and she is "distressed'' and ''saddened'' by the events in Reasi. She added, ''Taking innocent lives can never be justified. Sending my prayers."

Bhumi Pednekar expressing her grief wrote on Instagram Stories, "Prayers for those who lost their loved ones in the Reasi attacks today. The loss of innocent lives in this act of terror is deeply saddening. Om Shanti."

Celebs posts on terror attack in Reasi Photo: Instagram
Anupam Kher also shared pictures of Reasi attack victims and wrote, “Angry, Pained and Saddened by the cowardly attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu! May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain and loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Mohita Sharma, the Reasi senior superintendent of police (SSP) told, “Today, a group of militants attacked a Yatri bus coming from Ransoo area of district Reasi. Due to the attack, the driver of the bus lost control and the bus fell into a deep gorge near Kanda area of Pouni. Due to the accident, nine people died and 33 others injured.”

