SC Orders 30% Reservation For Women In State Bar Councils

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Shobha Gupta, argued that the current scheme under the Advocates Act, 1961 had resulted in “systemic exclusion of women”. She pointed out that the five-phase Bar Council elections were scheduled between January and April 2026 and had not made any provision for women’s representation. She further added that the petition was of some urgency since the Bar elections only take place every five years which would leave women without assured participation for another half-decade.