The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

Lau, who has been serving the judiciary first as a lawyer and then as a trial court judge, recalls when the first women joined the Delhi district courts. “The first postings given to women were almost exclusively in courts dealing with the Hindu Marriage Act, family, partition suits,” she says, adding that the mindset, as per her experience, was that “The impression was that women were unfit to preside over terrorism prosecutions or other sensitive jurisdictions.” She recalls that it was much later that Mahila courts were established and women were designated to lead them. Lau, however, emphasises that the real centres of judicial power i.e., terrorism cases, economic offences, and other matters with political or financial clout continued to remain in men's hands.