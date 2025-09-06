Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court After Bail Denial in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Imam and co-accused challenge the high court’s rejection of bail in the larger conspiracy case, as the top court upholds that protests cannot mask violence threatening law and order.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court will hear Imam’s plea after the high court denied bail, citing that conspiratorial violence cannot be protected under constitutional protest rights.

  • The bench ruled that peaceful demonstrations are allowed but not with weapons or under the guise of rallies causing harm.

  • The accused, charged under UAPA and IPC for masterminding the riots, remain in jail despite disputes over the police’s allegations and pending bail requests since 2022.

Activist Sharjeel Imam moved the Supreme Court contesting a Delhi High Court ruling that had recently denied him bail in an anti-terror law case involving the purported plot behind the riots in the nation's capital in February 2020.

According to PTI, in the riots' "larger conspiracy" case, the top court denied bail to nine individuals, ruling that "conspiratorial" violence committed by people while posing as rallies or demonstrations is unacceptable.

Imam, Umar Khalid, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, and Gulfisha Fatima all had their bail requests denied by a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur. The court ruled that the Constitution grants citizens the right to protest and demonstrate peacefully, without the use of weapons, and within the bounds of the law.

According to the ruling of Justice Chawla's bench, the freedom to speak at public gatherings and take part in nonviolent demonstrations was guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and could not be openly restricted.

Related Content
Related Content

Nonetheless, it was mentioned that the right was "subject to reasonable restrictions" and "not absolute".

A separate bench of the high court also denied bail to Tasleem Ahmed who is also part of the same case. - File photo
Right To Protest Is Not Absolute: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

BY Avantika Mehta

"If the exercise of an unfettered right to protest were permitted, it would damage the constitutional framework and impinge upon the law-and-order situation in the country," the order had said.

PTI reported that the bench went on to say, "Any conspiratorial violence under the garb of protests or demonstrations by the citizens cannot be permitted. Such actions must be regulated and checked by the state machinery, as they do not fall within the ambit of freedom of speech, expression and association." Dealing with the ground of delay in trial besides the time already spent behind bars to grant bail to the accused, the bench ruled such a ground was not a "universally applicable" in all cases.

"The discretion to grant or deny bail vests with the constitutional court, depending upon the peculiar facts and circumstances of each of the case," it added.

The bench had further noted factors such as the interest and safety of the society at large, aside from the victims and their families, ought to be considered by courts at the time of adjudicating bail applications.

The prosecution's claimed roles for Imam and Khalid were deemed incapable of being "lightly brushed aside" by the court.

The court had also rejected the plea for parity with co-accused persons, namely, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal who were granted bail by a coordinate bench of the high court.

The struggle for justice needs sacrifices: Sharjeel Imam. - Saahil, Outlook
‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Imam, Khalid, and the other defendants were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which resulted in over 700 injuries and 53 fatalities.

During the demonstrations against the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act, violence broke out.

After the trial court denied their bail requests, these defendants, who have been incarcerated since 2020, requested bail in the high court.

The defendants have disputed all of the Delhi Police's charges, and their bail requests have been pending in the high court since 2022.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI To Elect New President On September 28 In AGM; IPL Chairman Election In Agenda

  2. Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Toss Update, Playing XI's - All You Need To Know

  3. India A Announce 15-Member Squad For Australia A Series; Shreyas Iyer Chosen As Captain

  4. Starc To ‘Milk’ His Body For Test Cricket To Be ‘Good Enough’ For World Cup 2027

  5. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  4. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Says US “Lost” India To China, Then Praises Modi And Talks Of ‘Special Relationship’

  2. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise