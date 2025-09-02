Delhi Riots 2020: High Court To Give Judgement On Bail For Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Others Today

The bail pleas by other co-accused, including Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, have been pending in the High Court since 2022 and have been heard by different Benches from time to time

Avantika Mehta
Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid Photo: Getty Images
  • The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its judgment in the long-pending bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid And Others Caught in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case

  • Delhi Police's Special Cell registered the FIR in 2020 under various offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

  • All the accused have challenged the trial court’s orders denying them bail.

The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its judgment in the long-pending bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

 A division bench of Justice Naveen Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur will pronounce the verdict today, September 2 at 2:30 PM.

Apart from Khalid and Imam, Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed are also awaiting judgement on their bail petitions.

A separate bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar was meant to be pronounced its order on co-accused Tasleem Ahmed's bail petition at 10:25, September 2, 2025. It has since been posted for 2:30 pm as well.

All the accused have challenged the trial court’s orders denying them bail.

During the hearings, Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Umar Khalid, told the court that simply being on a few WhatsApp groups, having sent no messages in them or interacted with them, is not a criminal offense and cannot amount to conspiracy.

'Justice Has To Be Keyword': UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar
‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Pais also told the court that the police had made no recovery, cash or otherwise, from Khalid. He added that the alleged secret meeting on the night of February 23-24 2020 was false and that this was a public meeting that was “not at all secretive,” as prosecution had claimed.

 Khalid Saifi, who was represented through Senior Advocate Rebecca John, also submitted that UAPA cannot be charged on a person on the basis of messages.

 “Can UAPA on the basis of innocuous messages or their (prosecution) attempt to make stories out of such messages, can it become a reason to deny me bail or is it even a ground to prosecute me under UAPA?” John asked the bench.

 John further added that Saifi should be released on bail on the ground of parity as three of his co-accused persons were given bail in June 2021.

 Imam told court he is not at all connected with the other co-accused in the case and therefore there was no question of there being a conspiracy or conspiracy meetings as the Delhi police has alleged.

Talib Mustafa, Imam's lawyer told the court that the police’s allegations about his client’s in the riots is, by the prosecution’s admittance, till January 23, 2020. Cops have also relief on a speech he gave in Bihar.

SGI Tushar Mehta appeared for Delhi Police and opposed giving the accused any bail.“

“If you are doing something against the nation, then you better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted,” Mehta told court.

Mehta also added that the accused’s’ intentions were to “globally defame” India by choosing a particular day for more rioting and more arson.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad was also present representing Delhi Police.

Delhi Police's Special Cell registered the FIR in 2020 under various offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The accused in the case are Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Athar Khan, Safoora Zargar, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan and Natasha Narwal.

