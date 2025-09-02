Digital Justice Or Executive Overreach? Delhi High Court To Hear PIL On Police Testimony Via Video Conferencing

New Delhi: Lawyers stage a protest against an order issued by Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations, at Rouse Avenue District Court Complex, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Photo: -

New Delhi: Lawyers stage a protest against an order issued by Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations, at Rouse Avenue District Court Complex, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Photo: -