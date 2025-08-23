Delhi High Court Bar Association has opposed LG’s order on police depositions via video link from stations.
The association said the move undermines fair trial principles and could affect trial outcomes.
It has demanded immediate withdrawal of the 13 August notification.
The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has opposed a recent notification issued by the lieutenant governor (LG) permitting police officials to present evidence before courts through video conferencing from police stations.
In a resolution passed by its executive committee, the association stated that the order should be withdrawn as it goes against the principles of a fair trial. "The executive committee of the Delhi High Court Bar Association is of the firm view that the notification ought to be withdrawn as it is against the basic tenets of justice and principles of fair trial. Its implementation will jeopardise the trial process and will adversely impact the outcome of such trials," the resolution said, according to PTI.
The notification, issued on 13 August, declared video conferencing rooms in police stations as "designated places" from where officials could depose before courts.
PTI reported that the association argued how allowing police personnel to testify from within police stations would compromise the independence of the judicial process and adversely affect proceedings.
The DHCBA has formally demanded that the notification be rolled back.
(With inputs from PTI)