CAA Not Against Muslims, Concerns Are Unjustified: Union Home Ministry

Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) has nothing to do with Indian Muslims as they have equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.
It also said no Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove citizenship.
Home Ministry’s clarification comes amidst row over CAA implementation in the country.
It also said CAA is against Muslims. “CAA doesn't deal with deportation of illegal immigrants; concerns of a section of people that it is against Muslims is unjustified,” it said.