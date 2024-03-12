National

CAA Not Against Muslims, Concerns Are Unjustified: Union Home Ministry

Union Home Ministry has said Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove citizenship.

Outlook Web Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
PTI
Union Home Ministry. (File photo) Photo: PTI
Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) has nothing to do with Indian Muslims as they have equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

It also said no Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove citizenship.

Home Ministry’s clarification comes amidst row over CAA implementation in the country.

It also said CAA is against Muslims. “CAA doesn't deal with deportation of illegal immigrants; concerns of a section of people that it is against Muslims is unjustified,” it said.

PHOTOS
