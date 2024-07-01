New Criminal Laws In India: 'Swadeshi System', 'Nyay Over Dand'; 1st Case In Gwalior, Not Delhi '| What Shah Said

Amit Shah said, "justice will replace punishment, speedy trial and speedy justice will be provided in place of delay".

Earlier only the rights of the police were protected, now the rights of the victims and complainants will be protected, Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said the priority of sections and chapters has been decided in line with the spirit of our Constitution. "The first priority has been given to (the chapters on) crimes against women and children," he said.

"I believe that this was needed to be done much earlier. An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added".

"Now, gangrape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract death penalty, a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises."

"A provision has been made to record statement of the victim at her home in the presence of women officers and her own family."