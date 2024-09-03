Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce

"On perusal of the record, it seems to us that the judicial system has been grossly injudicious to the appellant and her minor child, who has now attained majority. We say so for the reason that it is the respondent who subjected the appellant to extreme cruelty all these years, and never came forward to render any assistance for securing a better future for his own son or offered to pay even for his school education, the Supreme Court bench was quoted as saying by PTI.