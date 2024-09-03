National

Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce

The woman, who got married in 1991, gave birth to a son a year later and was deserted by her husband, according to reports, which added that the man filed for divorce in a family court in Karnataka which not once but thrice granted the decree of divorce in his favour, disregarding the fact that he was not paying anything either to her or their minor child for maintenance.

Supreme Court on farmers protest at Shambhu border.(Representational image) |
Supreme Court on farmers protest at Shambhu border.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the judicial system was "grossly injudicious" to a woman who has fighting a protracted legal battle against a family court granting the decree of divorce to her estranged husband multiple times.

The history of the matrimonial dispute spans nearly three decades.

The woman, who got married in 1991, gave birth to a son a year later and was deserted by her husband, according to a news agency PTI report, which added that the man filed for divorce in a family court in Karnataka which not once but thrice granted the decree of divorce in his favour, disregarding the fact that he was not paying anything either to her or their minor child for maintenance.

The woman reportedly approached the Karnataka High Court against the grant of divorce. The High Court asked family court multiple times to decide and afresh the petitions of her husband, however, each time the man managed to get the divorce decree.

ALSO READ | Assam Assembly Passes Bill Seeking To Make Muslim Marriage, Divorce Registrations Compulsory

In the third instance, the high court approved the family court's decision granting divorce to the husband on payment of permanent alimony of Rs 20 lakh. The local court had awarded Rs 25 lakh to the woman.

The matrimonial dispute, in which the woman has not been getting sufficient money as alimony, caught the attention of a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, who deprecated the manner in which the family court kept on passing the decrees of divorce.

"On perusal of the record, it seems to us that the judicial system has been grossly injudicious to the appellant and her minor child, who has now attained majority. We say so for the reason that it is the respondent who subjected the appellant to extreme cruelty all these years, and never came forward to render any assistance for securing a better future for his own son or offered to pay even for his school education, the Supreme Court bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The respondent's own mother has been staying with her daughter-in-law/ appellant all these years and has come forward against him. The mechanical manner in which the family court kept on passing decrees of divorce against the appellant not only exhibit a lack of sensitivity, but also suggests a hidden prejudice against the appellant. The courts ought not to have accorded any premium to the respondent's own misdemeanors," the bench said.

The court, however, said it cannot be oblivious of the fact that the parties are living separately since 1992 and therefore sustained the decree of divorce granted by the family court conditionally.

Slamming the misdemeanours of the husband, the bench said the claim of irretrievable breakdown of marriage cannot be used to the advantage of a party solely responsible for "tearing down the marital relationship."

The apex court enhanced the alimony of Rs 20 lakh by Rs 10 lakh more but also ordered that the house currently occupied by the woman, her son, and her mother-in-law will remain with them and barred the man from interfering with the peaceful possession of the property.

"If the respondent owns any other immovable property, the son of the parties shall have preferential ownership rights in the same irrespective of any transfer of title by the respondent. This direction is necessitated for the reason that he (the couple's son) has an indefeasible and enforceable right to seek maintenance and adequate amount towards his school and higher education," the bench said.

Making the directions compulsorily enforceable, the Supreme Court warned the man that non-compliance would automatically render the decree of divorce "null and void".

The court asked the man to pay the alimony within three months with seven per cent annual interest since August 3, 2006, the day the first decree of divorce was passed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  2. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  3. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  4. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Complete Historic Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce
  2. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  3. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
  4. Day In Pics: September 03, 2024
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  2. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  3. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  4. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  5. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
World News
  1. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  2. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  3. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
  4. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
  5. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Pooja Enters Quarters In Archery