Assam Assembly Passes Bill Seeking To Make Muslim Marriage, Divorce Registrations Compulsory

Replying to queries on the Bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all earlier registrations of marriages conducted by 'Kazis' will remain valid and only new ones will come under the purview of the legislation. Photo: PTI

