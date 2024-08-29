National

Assam Assembly Passes Bill Seeking To Make Muslim Marriage, Divorce Registrations Compulsory

The state government believes will help check child marriages, marriages without consent of both parties, polygamy, and to enable married women to claim their right to live in matrimonial house and maintenance etc.

Assam muslim marriages divorces registration
Replying to queries on the Bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all earlier registrations of marriages conducted by 'Kazis' will remain valid and only new ones will come under the purview of the legislation. Photo: PTI
The Assam Assembly passed on Thursday a bill making registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim people mandatory, a proposed law that the state government believes will help check child marriages, marriages without consent of both parties, polygamy, and to enable married women to claim their right to live in matrimonial house and maintenance etc.

The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024 was introduced by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan on Tuesday.

Replying to queries on the Bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all earlier registrations of marriages conducted by 'Kazis' will remain valid and only new ones will come under the purview of the legislation.

"We are not interfering with the marriages solemnised by Islamic rituals under Muslim Personnel Law at all. Our only condition is that Islam prohibited marriages will not be registered," news agency PTI quoted CM Sarma as saying.

The chief minister said with the enactment of this new law, child marriage registration will be completely banned.

What Assam's Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill

The Statement of Object and Reason of the Bill says it has been proposed for the prevention of child marriages and marriages without consent of both parties.

It will help check polygamy, enable married women to claim their right to live in matrimonial house, maintenance, etc, and enable widows to claim their inheritance rights and other benefits and privileges which they are entitled to after the death of their husband, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan who introduced the bill said.

The bill will also prevent men from deserting wives after marriage and strengthen the institution of marriage, Mohan added.

Earlier, Muslim marriages were registered by Kazis. However, this new bill will ensure that all marriages of the community will be registered with the government.

