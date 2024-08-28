'How Dare You?': Assam CM Himanta Slams Mamata Banerjee Over 'Burn' Remark

In a fiery response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent "if Bengal burns, then Assam and Delhi too shall burn" remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Trinamool chief was trying to set India on fire with her "politics of failure".
The war of words between the two chief ministers took place amid the ongoing protest over the August 9 rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
What did Himanta Biswa Sarma say?
Retaliating to CM Mamata Banerjee's 'burn' remark, Sarma posted on X, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee), how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us your bloodshot eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language."
Besides Sarma, Assam BJP leader Piyush Hazarika also came down heavily on Mamata saying, "She can't bully, threaten us. I seriously condemn her. She can't control law and order in her state and is threatening us. It will not happen in Assam, I am assuring you."
What did Mamata Banerjee Say?
Citing violence during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP while addressing the foundation day event of the Trinamool Congress' student wing on Wednesday.
"Some people think this (agitation) is similar to the protests in Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh, they speak like us (Bengal). Our culture is also the same. However, Bangladesh is a different country," Banerjee said.
"PM Modi, you are trying to create unrest in Bengal through your people. But remember, if you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn," Banerjee said.