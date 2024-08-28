National

'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College

She also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and to all those women who have been subjected to inhumane acts across India.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday issued an apology over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a post on microblogging site X, Mamata said that she dedicates Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation to "our sister", whose tragic loss was mourned by everyone.

In Bengali, she further wrote, "And please, our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts."

"Sorry," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

She further emphasised on the social role that is played by students and the youth. "It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed."

"My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future," she added.

Mamata's statement comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata party accused the Bengal CM of protecting those involved in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the state-run hospital, demanding her resignation to ensure a fair probe in the case.

The BJP called her a "dictator", demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conduct a polygraph test on Mamata and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who according to the party had initially said that the victim died by suicide.

The BJP condemned the police action against protesters and slammed 'dictator' Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal

BY Outlook Web Desk

"If there is any dictator in the country, then that dictator is Mamata Banerjee... The truth should come out, the investigating agency CBI should do a polygraph test of Mamata Banerjee and the Police Commissioner," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP called for a 12-hour general strike -- Bengal Bandh -- on Wednesday to protest the police action against protesters during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march the day before.

