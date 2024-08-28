Bengal Bandh: BJP's Strike Call, Protests & Clashes Across Kolkata

A BJP worker lies on the road to block the way of a state government bus during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Siliguri.
BJP workers stop a bus on National Highway 12 during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Malda.
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee being detained during a protest rally amid the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the RG Kar incident, in Kolkata.
BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar along with party workers block railway tracks at Shantipur station as security personnel stand guard during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Nadia.
A BJP worker being taken for treatment after he sustained injuries when a party leader's car was shot during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in North 24 Parganas district.
A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leader's car during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. The party alleged that 2 of its workers got injured in the incident.
Police personnel detain a BJP worker during a demonstration amid the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the RG Kar incident, in Kolkata.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal ('Bengal Bandh') to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the RG Kar incident, in Kolkata.