Bengal Bandh: BJP's Strike Call, Protests & Clashes Across Kolkata

The Bharatiya Janata Party's call for a 12-hour general strike – Bengal Bandh – in West Bengal is underway, with party workers staging protests across the state and bus services taking a hit. Police have tightened security measures in Kolkata as Trinamool Congress also began protesting against BJP's strike call. Clashes were witnessed between both the ruling and opposition parties.

BJP's Bengal Bandh: A BJP worker block the way of a state government bus during the party's 12-hour general strike in Siliguri | Photo: PTI

A BJP worker lies on the road to block the way of a state government bus during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Siliguri.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: BJP workers stop a bus on National Highway 12 during the partys 12-hour general strike in Malda
BJP's Bengal Bandh: BJP workers stop a bus on National Highway 12 during the party's 12-hour general strike in Malda | Photo: PTI

BJP workers stop a bus on National Highway 12 during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Malda.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee being detained during a protest in Kolkata
BJP's Bengal Bandh: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee being detained during a protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee being detained during a protest rally amid the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the RG Kar incident, in Kolkata.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar along with party workers block railway tracks at Shantipur station in Nadia
BJP's Bengal Bandh: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar along with party workers block railway tracks at Shantipur station in Nadia | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar along with party workers block railway tracks at Shantipur station as security personnel stand guard during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in Nadia.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: A BJP worker being taken for treatment after he sustained injuries in North 24 Parganas
BJP's Bengal Bandh: A BJP worker being taken for treatment after he sustained injuries in North 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI

A BJP worker being taken for treatment after he sustained injuries when a party leader's car was shot during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, in North 24 Parganas district.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leaders car during the partys 12-hour general strike in North 24 Parganas
BJP's Bengal Bandh: A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leader's car during the party's 12-hour general strike in North 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI

A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leader's car during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh) to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the Kolkata RG Kar incident, at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. The party alleged that 2 of its workers got injured in the incident.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: Police personnel detain a BJP worker during partys 12-hour general strike Kolkata
BJP's Bengal Bandh: Police personnel detain a BJP worker during party's 12-hour general strike Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Police personnel detain a BJP worker during a demonstration amid the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the RG Kar incident, in Kolkata.

BJPs Bengal Bandh: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the partys 12-hour general strike in Kolkata
BJP's Bengal Bandh: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the party's 12-hour general strike in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal ('Bengal Bandh') to protest the police action against participants of Tuesday's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally which was held against the RG Kar incident, in Kolkata.

