Where Are The Women Judges In India’s Courts?

According to SC lawyer Shobha Gupta, the lack of women judges in higher judiciary is a "Deliberate and conscious call at the level of decision making, else this exclusion could not have happened for so long and so consistently." She says that "The Collegium consistently missed out this opportunity when it comes to ensure adequate representation of women in higher judiciary specially in Supreme Court. As a country it should shock our collective wisdom and collective conscious when we see only one judge out of 34 full strength in SC, elevation of no woman judge to SC in last 4 years since August 2021 while 28 judges have been elevated to SC since then and only 11 women judges in SC in the glorious history of 75 years of Indian judiciary."