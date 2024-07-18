Supreme Court Attains Full Strength As 2 Judges Take Oath

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice R Mahadevan during the latter�s swearing-in ceremony as Judge of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Thursday Photo: PTI

