India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Usman Khawaja Hails 'Strategic' Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of Test Series

This will be Ashwin's fifth Test tour of Australia, having been part of the sides that played in 2011-12, 2014-15, 2018-19 and 2020-21 although on last two tours, he had injury issues

India vs australia test ravichandran ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin. Photo: File
info_icon

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has over the years relished his on-field battles with star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who according to the southpaw is a man who always has a plan up his sleeve. (More Cricket News)

Ashwin (39 wickets) is the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in Test matches in Australia, only behind Anil Kumble (49) and Kapil Dev (51) apart from topping the charts across all bilateral series (home and away) with 114 scalps which also includes seven five-for.

"Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic. He always has a plan," Khawaja told Star Sports.

"He tries to figure it out and stay ahead of the game, which I respect. I respect his cricketing brain. It's always cool to play against him, and I look forward to the challenge," he was all praise for Ashwin's tactical nous.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, March 9, 2024. - File
Ravichandran Ashwin's Cricket Story: MS Dhoni's Lesson To Sreesanth, 'Mankading' Debut, And 'Raman Effect'

BY PTI

Don't think India are favourites: Travis Head

Meanwhile, India's current nemesis Travis Head had asserted that despite visiting team's dominance during last two Test series, he does not feel the visitors will be the 'favourites' this time around.

"I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them (a) lot," he told Star Sports.

"And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to play well, it's always nice.

"It's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So, I wouldn't say they're my favourite."

However, the 30-year-old warned that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be a difficult lot to compete against and the Aussies need to be at their best, especially 'in a couple of games'.

"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go. And hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

The two teams will lock horns in the upcoming five-Test series in Australia starting November 22, as India defends the Border-Gavaskar Trophy it has won over past four bilateral engagements (home and away).

