Ravichandran Ashwin's Cricket Story: MS Dhoni's Lesson To Sreesanth, 'Mankading' Debut, And 'Raman Effect'

The 184-page book titled 'I Have The Streets- A Kutty Cricket Story' is co-authored by senior journalist Sidharth Monga and published by Penguin Random House. It covers Ashwin's journey from his formative years till India's epic World Cup win in 2011

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo: File
An irate M.S. Dhoni deciding to send enfant terrible S Sreesanth back home in the middle of a match, his 'Mankading' debut as a teenager and W.V. Raman's efforts into making him a potent off-spinner are some of the readable stories in Ravichandran Ashwin's autobiography. (More Cricket News)

There aren't any sob stories or over-dramatization in the book but a lot of funny anecdotes besides an occasional deep dive into an experimental mind, which always wants to try something out of the box.

The 184-page book titled 'I Have The Streets- A Kutty Cricket Story' is co-authored by senior journalist Sidharth Monga and published by Penguin Random House. It covers Ashwin's journey from his formative years till India's epic World Cup win in 2011.

Easily the most compelling read was how an angry Dhoni, in the midst of a limited overs game against South Africa in Port Elizabeth (now known as Gqeberha) in 2010, had instructed Ashwin to tell team manager Ranjib Biswal to book S Sreesanth on the next available flight back home.

Reason: Sreesanth repeatedly ignored skipper's calls to sit in the dug-out with other reserves for a massage in the dressing room.

Ashwin, also a reserve player in the match, recalls he carried endless bottles of water to Dhoni, who at one point asked him where Sreesanth was.

"I tell him Sree is upstairs in the dressing room. He tells me to tell Sree he has to come down and sit with the other reserves."

Ashwin writes that he went up to the changing room and conveys Dhoni's message to Sreesanth, who, however, remains in the dressing room upstairs.

"I return to my drink duties. The next time I have to go with a helmet. This time I can sense MS is angry, and I have never seen him lose his cool. ‘Where is Sree? What is he doing?’ MS asks sternly."

"I tell him he is getting a massage. MS doesn’t say anything. In the next over, he calls me to return the helmet. He is calm now. While giving me the helmet, he says, ‘Do one thing. Go to Ranjib sir. Tell him Sree is not interested in being here. Ask him to book his ticket for tomorrow so he can go back to India."

"I am stunned. I’m not sure what to say. I am just staring at his face. MS goes, ‘What happened? You don’t understand English either now?’

With certain amount of hilarity, Ashwin reveals how it worked like magic.

"Sree quickly gets up and gets dressed. Not only that, but now he assumes the drinks duties. The next time MS needs a drink, Sree makes sure he charges out", wrote Ashwin, the second Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Tests.

A fierce advocate of playing it fair and within the rules of the game, Ashwin also recollected how it was his father Ravichandran, who asked him to run the non-striker out for backing up too far in a school game.

"At twelve, I am bowling during a tense climax for Rao’s Cricket Clinic, our PSBB school coach Chandrasekhar Rao’s team, against DAV Gopalapuram at the RKM Cricket Ground, when I see Appa gesture from behind the striker that the non-striker is stealing ground even before I let the ball go.

"He wants me to Mankad him. I do it. No one thinks it’s weird, and there are no protests. The coach just doesn’t speak to Appa for a week."

The reverence for former India opener W.V. Raman, one of the most respected voices in Indian cricket for his technical knowledge, is also clear in the book.

"Raman and I are made for each other. For the life of me, I can’t keep repeating the same thing. And Raman the coach comes up with something every day to help me keep discovering spin bowling to its fullest," he wrote elaborating how Raman straightened his run-up from an angular one to help correct his alignment.

