Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Gulbadin Naib Amid Fake Injury Allegations During AFG Vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Match

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz congratulates teammate Gulbadin Naib, right, after taking the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz congratulates teammate Gulbadin Naib, right, after taking the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)