Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Gulbadin Naib Amid Fake Injury Allegations During AFG Vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Match

The ICC’s playing conditions stipulate that a player can get up to a two-match ban for "deliberate or repetitive" time-wasting tactics, but Gulbadin Naib might just escape with a first and final warning by the match referee in this instance

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz congratulates teammate Gulbadin Naib, right, after taking the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt the on-field histrionics of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib against Bangladesh were justified because it happened in a must-win Super Eight match for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Naib, who was fielding in the slip cordon, fell on his back while clutching his thighs during the 12th over, just after coach Jonathan Trott signalled to slow down the proceedings as rain was imminent with Afghanistan ahead in the game.

“Jonathan Trott was telling from the dressing room to slow it down and after that Naib fell on the ground like a broken tree branch. Everyone is saying he will be penalised for it. But what’s the problem? The guy is playing for his country, trying to win a World Cup qualifier (must-win match),” Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

The ICC’s playing conditions stipulate that a player can get up to a two-match ban for "deliberate or repetitive" time-wasting tactics, but Naib might just escape with a first and final warning by the match referee in this instance.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, Ashwin had remarked in jest on his X account: “Red card for Gulbadin Naib.”

Naib replied to the India off-spinner through his social media handle. “Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai (It happens sometimes when you are happy or when you are sad. Hamstring.”

Touching back on a cricketing topic, Ashwin made a tactical observation and said the Afghans should look to survive the early phase of their semifinal against South Africa on Thursday before asserting themselves.

“The Tarouba pitch is two-paced. I have played there. One ball will suddenly take-off, so SA have bowlers to trouble Afghan batters. But SA have to reserve Anrich Nortje for middle overs to give some depth. Rabada should also be used in that phase.

“If not, the Afghans will see through the pacers and then will dominate the spinners which they did very well in the earlier matches. But South Africa is South Africa, I will give them a grand 51-49 odds,” he added.

