Afghanistan played Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match with the former needing a win at all costs to qualify for the semi-final. Bangladesh bowlers restricted the Afghans to 115 in a rain-curtailed match despite a solid start. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
In the Bangladesh run-chase, Afghan bowlers made use of the slow conditions and struck at crucial intervals to inch them closer to history. In the 12th over however, Afghanistan were two runs ahead of the Bangladesh as per DLS when rain halted play at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.
Afghan coach Jonathan Trott was seen informing his players to slow down the game and avoid Bangladesh getting ahead of the game. Amidst all that, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was seen holding his thigh as he laid down before the covers were pulled on.
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan quizzed as to what was going on whereas commentators on-air especially Ian Smith said, "I've a dodgy knee for the last 6 months, I am gonna see Gulbadin Naib's doctor straight after the game. He's the 8th wonder of the world right now".
"The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain," said Simon Doull while commentating.
Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa quipped: "Oscar, Emmy?".
Naib was taken off by Naveen-ul-Haq and the team physio to the amusement of the Bangladesh batter Litton Das and others. However, Naib was seen later rolling his arm as he also scalped a wicket of Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Naib's antics were called out on X including former England captain Michael Vaughan, who tweeted, "Great to see Gulbadin become the first cricketer in the history of the game to get a wicket 25 mins after being shot …"
One handle (@HabsHappy) said that Naib's 'fake injury' was the best replacement to Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, who famously rolled away on the field.
India cricketer Ravi Ashwin even called for a 'red card' for Naib's 'injury'
Here are some of the best tweets -
Speaking about the match, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS) to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the rain-hit final Super 8 game.
In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather and Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.
The result knocked out former champions Australia, whose slim hopes were hinging on Bangladesh winning this game. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.
After the Afghans opted to bat on winning the toss, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 55-ball 43 but Rishab Hossain (3/26) snapped three wickets to restrict Afghanistan to 115 for 5. In reply, Litton Das scored an unbeaten 49-ball 54 but couldn't take the team home.
(With PTI inputs)