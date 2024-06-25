Cricket

AFG Vs BAN: Gulbadin Naib Fakes Injury On Cue, Becomes First Cricketer 'To Die And Come Back To Life' - T20 WC Reactions

Naib, who was fielding in the slip cordon, complained of cramps during the 12th over bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, after Trott was seen on camera asking his players to slow down as Bangladesh had fallen behind on the DLS par score in the rain-hit Super 8 clash

AP/Ramon Espinosa
AFG all-rounder Gulbadin Naib (right) in action at the T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Afghanistan played Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match with the former needing a win at all costs to qualify for the semi-final. Bangladesh bowlers restricted the Afghans to 115 in a rain-curtailed match despite a solid start. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

In the Bangladesh run-chase, Afghan bowlers made use of the slow conditions and struck at crucial intervals to inch them closer to history. In the 12th over however, Afghanistan were two runs ahead of the Bangladesh as per DLS when rain halted play at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Afghan coach Jonathan Trott was seen informing his players to slow down the game and avoid Bangladesh getting ahead of the game. Amidst all that, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was seen holding his thigh as he laid down before the covers were pulled on.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan quizzed as to what was going on whereas commentators on-air especially Ian Smith said, "I've a dodgy knee for the last 6 months, I am gonna see Gulbadin Naib's doctor straight after the game. He's the 8th wonder of the world right now".

"The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain," said Simon Doull while commentating.

Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa quipped: "Oscar, Emmy?".

Naib was taken off by Naveen-ul-Haq and the team physio to the amusement of the Bangladesh batter Litton Das and others. However, Naib was seen later rolling his arm as he also scalped a wicket of Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Naib's antics were called out on X including former England captain Michael Vaughan, who tweeted, "Great to see Gulbadin become the first cricketer in the history of the game to get a wicket 25 mins after being shot …"

One handle (@HabsHappy) said that Naib's 'fake injury' was the best replacement to Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, who famously rolled away on the field.

India cricketer Ravi Ashwin even called for a 'red card' for Naib's 'injury'

Rashid Khan throws his bat at Karim Janat during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Saint Vincent. - Screengrab
AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8: Angry Rashid Khan Throws Bat At Karim Janat - Watch Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here are some of the best tweets -

Speaking about the match, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS) to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the rain-hit final Super 8 game.

In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather and Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.

The result knocked out former champions Australia, whose slim hopes were hinging on Bangladesh winning this game. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

After the Afghans opted to bat on winning the toss, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 55-ball 43 but Rishab Hossain (3/26) snapped three wickets to restrict Afghanistan to 115 for 5. In reply, Litton Das scored an unbeaten 49-ball 54 but couldn't take the team home.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Lok Sabha In For Speaker Contest First Time Since 1946; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. 1 Month Of Game Zone Fire: Shops, Educational Institutes In Rajkot Observe Bandh
  3. London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  4. Bihar Govt Cancels Rs 826 Crore-Contracts Awarded During 'Mahagathbandhan' Regime
  5. Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque
Entertainment News
  1. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
  2. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
  3. Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know
  4. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. AFG Vs BAN: Gulbadin Naib Fakes Injury On Cue, Becomes First Cricketer 'To Die And Come Back To Life' - T20 WC Reactions
  3. Euro 2024: Spain Defeat Albania 1-0, Keep Clean Sheet Intact - In Pics
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: ENG Boss Gareth Southgate Unaware Of Gary Lineker's Four-Letter Critique
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
World News
  1. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  2. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  3. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
  4. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  5. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
Latest Stories
  1. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  2. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  3. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  6. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  7. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Lok Sabha In For Speaker Contest First Time Since 1946; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat