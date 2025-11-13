Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

The Uttar Pradesh ATS detained Dr Mohammad Arif, 32, Cardiology student from Kanpur, in connection with the Delhi red fort blast.
Arif, a native of Anantnag, was allegedly in contact with suspects linked to former GSVM professor Dr. Shaheen Sayeed’s terror network.
ATS seized his phone and laptop for forensic analysis and took him to Delhi for interrogation as the probe into the blast widens.
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained the student, identified as Dr Mohammad Arif (32), a first-year DM (Cardiology) student from Kanpur. Arif was reportedly studying at state-run Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College.
He was detained on Thursday, from an undisclosed location, in connection with the ongoing probe into the recent Delhi blast, according to a senior official, PTI has reported.
An ATS team later searched his rented accommodation in Ashok Nagar, Nazirabad, seizing his mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis before taking him to Delhi for interrogation. “He is likely to be confronted with those already arrested in the Delhi blast case,” the official said.
A native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, Arif came under ATS scrutiny following revelations made during the interrogation of former GSVM professor Dr Shaheen Sayeed, who has been arrested in connection with a ‘white-collar terror module’ reportedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Sources said that on the day of the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, Arif was in telephonic contact with individuals allegedly connected to Dr Shaheen’s network, including her brother Parvez. He had also recently travelled to Jammu and Kashmir, which further raised suspicion. When ATS officers reached his residence, Arif allegedly tried to delete data from his phone, but the device was seized in time, PTI reported.
Preliminary scrutiny of his call records and chats reportedly revealed communication with the alleged mastermind and other suspects. Investigators suspect the group used a shared email ID to exchange draft messages—a tactic commonly used by terror outfits to evade surveillance.
The development has caused unease among students and faculty at GSVM Medical College, particularly in the Cardiology Department.
Chief Medical Superintendent (Cardiology) Dr Gyanendra said, “Dr Arif joined here three months ago through All India counselling. He was on duty Wednesday afternoon and later went to his accommodation outside campus. Around 7 PM, we were informed that a team had taken him for questioning. He was from Kashmir. He used to come, work quietly and leave.” according to PTI.
He added that screening of all first-, second-, and third-year cardiology students has been initiated as a precautionary measure.
Arif’s landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, said the doctor had been staying for about a month with another doctor named Abhishek. “Around 7:30 PM, a four-member team came straight to his room. They already had the keys, searched the entire portion, locked it again, and left quietly,” Lal said. He added that Arif had submitted his ID while renting the room and that he never noticed any suspicious activity or unusual visitors.
A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, confirmed that Arif was detained in Kanpur and handed over to central agencies for further interrogation. Meanwhile, ATS and NIA teams continue to conduct searches in Kanpur to trace any additional links to Dr Shaheen’s network. Officials said more names could emerge as the investigation progresses. PTI reported.
