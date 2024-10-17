Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: India Lose Six Early Wickets In First Session - Lunch Break

Rohit Sharma (2) was cleaned up by Tim Southee, while the young William O’Rourke had Virat Kohli (0) bounced out, caught at leg gully

Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day. PTI Photo
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

New Zealand pacers, led by the relentless William O’Rourke (3/13), exploited gloomy conditions to the hilt to reduce a clueless India to a disastrous 34 for six at lunch after a truncated first session on the second day of the opening Test in Bengaluru on Thursday. (IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Rishabh Pant (15, 41b) was at the crease after Ravindra Jadeja (0) was dismissed at the stroke of lunch. The first day of this match was called off due to rain.

Once the rain stayed away, Rohit Sharma opted to bat under a grey sky and none of the Indian batters looked comfortable including the skipper himself.

Before delving further into Indian batters’ turmoil, Matt Henry’s opening spell needs to be mentioned in block letters as the Kiwi pacer troubled them no end.

India's captain Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch after rain stopped play during the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Bengaluru Weather Forecast

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He was the first batter to depart as well. After nudging around for 15 balls, Rohit (2) wanted to free himself with an expansive drive but Tim Southee’s wobble seam delivery that cut back appreciably disturbed his stumps.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stood a foot outside the crease to nullify swing, was all at sea against Henry.

There were several play-and-miss occasions in his innings, as one would expect in these conditions, but the left-hander showed some spunk to stay in the middle.

Virat Kohli (0) walked in at the rather unfamiliar No. 3 slot, but his stay was snapped after nine balls.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham introduced O’Rourke and the pacer immediately netted the big fish.

Kohli looked to jab a climbing delivery to the on side but he was not in control as the ball deflected off his gloves en route to Glenn Phillips at leg gully.

Sarfaraz Khan, who came into the eleven after a stiff neck forced Shubman Gill to sit out of this match, was in no mood to hang around even when the ball was moving around.

On the third ball he faced, the Mumbai man tried to slap Henry over mid-off but Devon Conway made a leap of faith to grab the ball, leaving Henry in a fit of laughter.

At 10 for three, it was even an understatement to say that India were in danger, and the home side required a massive lift from there.

Perhaps, a short rain-break from 10.27 AM to 11.05 AM too helped India to gather themselves a wee bit.

Pant, who was dropped on 7 by stumper Tom Blundell off O’Rourke, got India’s first boundary of the day in the fifth ball of the 12th over, a mash through the covers off the same bowler.

But Jaiswal’s patience did not pay off (13, 63b) as he fell to O’Rourke, as Ajaz Patel completed a stunning catch at point off a rasping cut shot by the batter.

The dismissals of KL Rahul (0), caught down the leg side by Blundell off O’Rourke, and Jadeja pushed India further to the wall, leaving Pant to relaunch rescue mission in the second session.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan
  2. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hosts Go Seven Down In Bengaluru; IND - 34/7 In 24 Overs
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: India Lose Six Early Wickets In First Session - Lunch Break
  4. Indian Premier League 2025: Dale Steyn Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad As Fast Bowling Coach
  5. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Forced To Make Emergency Landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar Spends Night At Far-Flung Uttarakhand Village
  2. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  3. CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna As His Successor | Details
  4. SC Upholds Section 6A Of Citizenship Act Which Grants Citizenship To Immigrants In Assam
  5. Chennai Rains Subside, BoB Depression Crosses TN-Andhra Coast; Bengaluru To Get More Showers
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest
  2. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  3. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  4. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hosts Go Seven Down In Bengaluru; IND - 34/7 In 24 Overs
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy