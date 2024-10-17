The opening day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand was washed out due to persistent rain in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The toss was not possible due to heavy rains. (IND Vs NZ Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
The focus will now be on the second day of the Test match. However, the forecast does not favour an early start. There have been unusual and frequent downpours in Bengaluru over the last three days.
The pitch is also drenched despite many efforts to cover that properly and it is still drizzling in Bengaluru. The New Zealand team have already witnessed a similar situation when their only Test match against Afghanistan was abandoned after no toss till the fifth day.
The ground staff and officials are trying their best for a possible start on the second day but the rain has not stopped since the last evening. Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best-equipped stadiums in India and once the rain stops, there should be no delay in the start of the action on Day 2.
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Weather Report
The weather forecast for M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for Thursday is not very favourable for the start of the match. The temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius throughout the day and it will be misty with an unusual cold. There are also predictions for some scattered thunderstorms. The toss is most likely to be delayed further.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2
When to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 2 action?
The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16-20. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 2 action on TV?
The first Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 2 action?
The live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke