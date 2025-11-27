India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Amit Rohidas Draws First Blood For IND

India vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Get live scores and updates for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between India and New Zealand on Thursday, 27 November, at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Updates
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Amit Rohidas Draws First Blood For IND File Photo
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, in Ipoh. India, on six points, need a win to stay in contention for the final, while New Zealand remain unbeaten with captain Sam Lane leading the attack. Despite being lower-ranked, the Black Sticks have a history of upsetting India, with key players like Dane Lett and Aidan Sarikaya providing experience and pace. India have improved from penalty corners, thanks to Amit Rohidas, but goalkeeping remains a concern with key players missing, leaving Pawan as the mainstay under the bar. Get India vs New Zealand Hockey live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 - IND 1-0 NZL

New Zealand have let two decent chances slip, and we can see India’s defence standing firm under pressure. Solid work at the back so far, keeping that early lead intact.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 Underway - IND 1-0 NZL

Q2 underway now, and both sides settle back into shape. India push forward early, while New Zealanders look keen to shake off that Q1 deficit. Let’s see who grabs the next big moment.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q1 ENDS - IND 1-0 NZL

And that’s the end of the first quarter! India lead early thanks to Rohidas’ penalty corner, and New Zealanders are still hunting for that equalizer. The game’s intensity is only going up as we head into Q2.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: 13' Q1 IND 1-0 NZL

New Zealanders are pressing hard, looking to level the score, but India are holding their ground. You can feel the tension building on the field as both teams battle for control.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: 5' GOALLLL - Q1 IND 1-0 NZL

Wow, and what a start! India get the first goal within minutes, converted from a penalty corner by none other than Amit Rohidas. The crowd is buzzing, and you can really feel the momentum swinging this way already.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Game On!

And we’re off! New Zealand take the first push, slicing into the turf, while India dazzle in crisp white, ready to pounce. The Kiwis in their classic black look sharp, but the energy from the Indian side is electric, this clash at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is already heating up.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Starting XI

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: National Anthems Underway

The stadium hums with excitement as the national anthems kick off! India leads the way, voices rising proudly across the pitch, followed by New Zealand’s anthem echoing through the stands. The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is officially underway, and the tension is already palpable, India vs New Zealand, live, and the action is about to explode.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey matches on any TV channel in India.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog for the India vs New Zealand clash. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and key moments from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Jess Jonassen Pulls Out Due To Injury

  2. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lions All Out for 143

  3. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  5. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay