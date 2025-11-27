India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Amit Rohidas Draws First Blood For IND File Photo

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, in Ipoh. India, on six points, need a win to stay in contention for the final, while New Zealand remain unbeaten with captain Sam Lane leading the attack. Despite being lower-ranked, the Black Sticks have a history of upsetting India, with key players like Dane Lett and Aidan Sarikaya providing experience and pace. India have improved from penalty corners, thanks to Amit Rohidas, but goalkeeping remains a concern with key players missing, leaving Pawan as the mainstay under the bar. Get India vs New Zealand Hockey live updates here.

27 Nov 2025, 02:09:08 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 - IND 1-0 NZL New Zealand have let two decent chances slip, and we can see India’s defence standing firm under pressure. Solid work at the back so far, keeping that early lead intact.

27 Nov 2025, 01:59:22 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 Underway - IND 1-0 NZL Q2 underway now, and both sides settle back into shape. India push forward early, while New Zealanders look keen to shake off that Q1 deficit. Let’s see who grabs the next big moment.

27 Nov 2025, 01:58:11 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q1 ENDS - IND 1-0 NZL And that’s the end of the first quarter! India lead early thanks to Rohidas’ penalty corner, and New Zealanders are still hunting for that equalizer. The game’s intensity is only going up as we head into Q2.

27 Nov 2025, 01:54:43 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: 13' Q1 IND 1-0 NZL New Zealanders are pressing hard, looking to level the score, but India are holding their ground. You can feel the tension building on the field as both teams battle for control.

27 Nov 2025, 01:46:52 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: 5' GOALLLL - Q1 IND 1-0 NZL Wow, and what a start! India get the first goal within minutes, converted from a penalty corner by none other than Amit Rohidas. The crowd is buzzing, and you can really feel the momentum swinging this way already.

27 Nov 2025, 01:40:51 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Game On! And we’re off! New Zealand take the first push, slicing into the turf, while India dazzle in crisp white, ready to pounce. The Kiwis in their classic black look sharp, but the energy from the Indian side is electric, this clash at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is already heating up.

27 Nov 2025, 01:39:42 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Starting XI 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡! 💪



27 Nov 2025, 01:38:47 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: National Anthems Underway The stadium hums with excitement as the national anthems kick off! India leads the way, voices rising proudly across the pitch, followed by New Zealand’s anthem echoing through the stands. The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is officially underway, and the tension is already palpable, India vs New Zealand, live, and the action is about to explode.

27 Nov 2025, 01:37:05 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Squad Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar. Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas. Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen. Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

27 Nov 2025, 01:07:25 pm IST India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Streaming Info Live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey matches on any TV channel in India.