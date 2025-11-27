India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Amit Rohidas Draws First Blood For IND

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 - IND 1-0 NZL
New Zealand have let two decent chances slip, and we can see India’s defence standing firm under pressure. Solid work at the back so far, keeping that early lead intact.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q2 Underway - IND 1-0 NZL
Q2 underway now, and both sides settle back into shape. India push forward early, while New Zealanders look keen to shake off that Q1 deficit. Let’s see who grabs the next big moment.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Q1 ENDS - IND 1-0 NZL
And that’s the end of the first quarter! India lead early thanks to Rohidas’ penalty corner, and New Zealanders are still hunting for that equalizer. The game’s intensity is only going up as we head into Q2.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: 13' Q1 IND 1-0 NZL
New Zealanders are pressing hard, looking to level the score, but India are holding their ground. You can feel the tension building on the field as both teams battle for control.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: 5' GOALLLL - Q1 IND 1-0 NZL
Wow, and what a start! India get the first goal within minutes, converted from a penalty corner by none other than Amit Rohidas. The crowd is buzzing, and you can really feel the momentum swinging this way already.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Game On!
And we’re off! New Zealand take the first push, slicing into the turf, while India dazzle in crisp white, ready to pounce. The Kiwis in their classic black look sharp, but the energy from the Indian side is electric, this clash at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is already heating up.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Starting XI
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: National Anthems Underway
The stadium hums with excitement as the national anthems kick off! India leads the way, voices rising proudly across the pitch, followed by New Zealand’s anthem echoing through the stands. The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is officially underway, and the tension is already palpable, India vs New Zealand, live, and the action is about to explode.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Streaming Info
Live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey matches on any TV channel in India.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to our live blog for the India vs New Zealand clash. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and key moments from the match.