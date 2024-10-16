Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: More Rain Expected As Start Delayed In Bengaluru

Team India will start as favourites against New Zealand, who have a change in guard with Tim Southee making way for Tom Latham. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have not been in the best of form, as India take on the Kiwis at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Follow the live action and updates from Day 1 of the IND Vs NZ Test, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
16 October 2024
16 October 2024
Persistent rain has delayed the toss for the first cricket test between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Bengaluru. AP
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16. India start as firm favourites to take the series opener, but all the eyes will be on the skies above with heavy rains in the city over the last 48 hours. The weather gods have not been kind as it continues to pour at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Live visuals from the stadium show the pitch and some parts of the field under cover. Follow the live action and updates from Day 1 of the IND Vs NZ Test, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Drainage Facilities At M Chinnaswamy Stadium

How Good Is M Chinnaswamy’s Drainage System?

Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for having the best drainage system in the country. The state-of-the-art sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, introduced in 2017, can remove water at a rate of 10,000 liters per minute.

The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.

Read more about it HERE

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Hourly Weather Forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today
Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today AccuWeather

As per the weather reports, rain could dampen the mood in the afternoon session as thunderstorms are predicted.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rohit Sharma On Bengaluru XI And Kanpur Win

"We keep our options open for playing three seamers and three spinners as well. But again, we want to just come here tomorrow morning and see what the conditions are like, and then take a call. We will discuss that as the game gets on. We want to see what kind of situation is there in front of us, how many overs are to be played, and things like that.

"We had no idea when we came to Kanpur, that it is going to be washed out for two days and then we are not going to have a full game. But we managed to get a win and we managed all our plans based on how much time do we have in the game. And based on that, we made our plan and we went on with it. So I don't know what it is going to be here, but I expect to have a full game. That will be ideal. But let's come here tomorrow and see what lies in front of us."

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Toss Delayed

The covers are on the field, and the toss has been delayed due to persistent rain in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson , Will Young.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Head-To-Head

India have battled New Zealand on 63 occasions in Tests, and have come out victorious 22 times, while the Kiwis have won 13 times. 28 matches have been drawn. 

Check the full stats here.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Weather Update

After a spectacular showing against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, India will now shift their focus to New Zealand when they go head-to-head in the first Test match at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, starting from Wednesday, October 16.

But, the monsoon season around, will the weather gods be kind enough or will they play spoilsport in Bengaluru for the 1st IND vs NZ Test?

As per AccuWeather, the probability of precipitation and probability of thunderstorms on Day 1 of the Test is 41% and 25%, respectively.

AccuWeather Hourly Update
AccuWeather Hourly Update AccuWeather Screengrab

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score

Welcome to the live coverage of the first day of the first Test between India vs New Zealand being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

