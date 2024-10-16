India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: More Rain Expected As Start Delayed In Bengaluru

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Drainage Facilities At M Chinnaswamy Stadium
How Good Is M Chinnaswamy’s Drainage System?
Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for having the best drainage system in the country. The state-of-the-art sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, introduced in 2017, can remove water at a rate of 10,000 liters per minute.
The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Hourly Weather Forecast
As per the weather reports, rain could dampen the mood in the afternoon session as thunderstorms are predicted.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rohit Sharma On Bengaluru XI And Kanpur Win
"We keep our options open for playing three seamers and three spinners as well. But again, we want to just come here tomorrow morning and see what the conditions are like, and then take a call. We will discuss that as the game gets on. We want to see what kind of situation is there in front of us, how many overs are to be played, and things like that.
"We had no idea when we came to Kanpur, that it is going to be washed out for two days and then we are not going to have a full game. But we managed to get a win and we managed all our plans based on how much time do we have in the game. And based on that, we made our plan and we went on with it. So I don't know what it is going to be here, but I expect to have a full game. That will be ideal. But let's come here tomorrow and see what lies in front of us."
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Toss Delayed
The covers are on the field, and the toss has been delayed due to persistent rain in Bengaluru.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson , Will Young.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Head-To-Head
India have battled New Zealand on 63 occasions in Tests, and have come out victorious 22 times, while the Kiwis have won 13 times. 28 matches have been drawn.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Weather Update
After a spectacular showing against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, India will now shift their focus to New Zealand when they go head-to-head in the first Test match at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, starting from Wednesday, October 16.
But, the monsoon season around, will the weather gods be kind enough or will they play spoilsport in Bengaluru for the 1st IND vs NZ Test?
As per AccuWeather, the probability of precipitation and probability of thunderstorms on Day 1 of the Test is 41% and 25%, respectively.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score
Welcome to the live coverage of the first day of the first Test between India vs New Zealand being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.