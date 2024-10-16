Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: All Eyes On Crumbling Multan Pitch; PAK Resume On 259/5

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and England. Day 1 was an absorbing showcase of Test cricket. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first on the same surface used for the first Test. They faced early challenges as Jack Leach dismissed both Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique. However, Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam formed a crucial partnership to initiate Pakistan's fightback, which was further solidified by Mohammad Rizwan. At the close of play, the hosts ended the day at 259/5.
Hoping to build on that total on Day 2. Now, Pakistan will aim to maintain their momentum and avoid giving away wickets to the English side. Follow the live updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match here.(Streaming | More Cricket News)
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Day 2 Pitch Report
Nasser Hussain with the pitch report for the official broadcasters, and the England great has some interesting observations. 'It's Day 7 pitch," he reckoned. Of course, it is. The first PAK vs ENG test run feast was played on this top.
"Yesterday was much more watchable than day one of the first Test. There was more lateral movement and more spin," he added. "There are areas which have started to crumble, but it still is rock hard. Lateral movement with the spin, there was a lot more reverse swing yesterday."
"When you play on a day seven pitch, it just dies on you. The ball was bouncing 3 or 4 times before going to Jamie Smith [England wicket-keeper] on a number of occasions. If Pakistan get around 350, they won't be worried about the uneven bounce. They've got spinners. If it turns more, Pakistan are well in the game. If it doesn't, England - with the balance in their side - are still in this game."
Playing XIs
Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
England Tour Of Pakistan 2024: Full Squads
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes