The 29-year-old was drafted into the Pakistan XI in a difficult time with the team having not won a Test match at home in last 11 attempts. In fact, Ghulam replaced Babar Azam who despite being out of form, remains arguably Pakistan's best batter in recent times. As if all this pressure was not enough, Pakistan made sure nothing would come easy for Ghulam. The right-hander had to come to the crease within 10 overs as Pakistan lost two early wickets.