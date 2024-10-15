Cricket

Who Is Kamran Ghulam? A Ravindra Jadeja Fan Who Made Test Debut By Replacing Babar Azam

The 29-year-old was drafted into the Pakistan XI in a difficult time with the team having not won a Test match at home in last 11 attempts. Here is a brief profile of the debutant Kamran Ghulam

Kamran-ghulam-england-vs-pakistan-cricket
Kamran Ghulam. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
info_icon

Kamran Ghulam made his Test debut on Tuesday in the second Test between Pakistan and England being played in Multan. (Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)

The 29-year-old was drafted into the Pakistan XI in a difficult time with the team having not won a Test match at home in last 11 attempts. In fact, Ghulam replaced Babar Azam who despite being out of form, remains arguably Pakistan's best batter in recent times. As if all this pressure was not enough, Pakistan made sure nothing would come easy for Ghulam. The right-hander had to come to the crease within 10 overs as Pakistan lost two early wickets.

Ghulam managed to set all that pressure aside and hit a six early on in his innings to settle down the nerves. Here is a brief profile of the debutant Kamran Ghulam.

Born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Ghulam just celebrated his 29th birthday a few days back, to be precise on October 10. He played tape ball cricket when he was young before upgrading to the leather ball. Prominently a batter, Ghulam could also roll his arms as a left-arm spinner. The all-round nature of his skills made him a valuable fit for cricket sides and he made his domestic debut at just 17.

Shan Masood. - AP/Anjum Naveed
Shan Masood Set To Lose Pakistan Test Captaincy; Three Names In Race To Take Over: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He also represented Pakistan's Under-19 team in the U19 World Cup 2014 where Pakistan finished second after losing to South Africa in the final.

Ghulam had to wait for a long time before he finally made his international debut last year. His international debut came against New Zealand in an ODI where he neither bowled nor batted.

He had been lurking around the Test scene since the retirement of Azhar Ali but was not getting a chance in the side. The moment finally came when Pakistan decided to 'rest' Babar Azam after the embarassing defeat in the first Test against England earlier this month.

Ghulam took Azam's place in the batting line-up and raised a fifty on Test debut.

His first class numbers paint a pretty picture where he averages over 49 with the bat. While his first class bowling numbers are average, the left-arm spinner's List A performance with both bat and ball are impressive.

He follows star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wants to replicate his performance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details
  2. Who Is Kamran Ghulam? A Ravindra Jadeja Fan Who Made Test Debut By Replacing Babar Azam
  3. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  4. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
  5. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Bengal Tigers Sign Udita At 32L, Highest Bid So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jaishankar In Pakistan Today For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott
  3. What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality
  4. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
  5. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 15 In Gaza, 18 In Lebanon As UNSC Voices Concern For Peacekeepers
  3. North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar
  4. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  5. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised