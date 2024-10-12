Shan Masood Set To Lose Pakistan Test Captaincy; Three Names In Race To Take Over: Report

Under the 34-year-old, Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. Pakistan scored 556 in the first innings of the opening Test match against England and yet managed to lose the game by an innings and 47 runs. Before this humiliating defeat, Masood had also led Pakistan to their first ever Test and series defeat to Bangladesh. Bangladesh clean swept Pakistan in Pakistan in a two-match series last month.