Shan Masood Set To Lose Pakistan Test Captaincy; Three Names In Race To Take Over: Report

Under Masood, Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings

Shan-masood-captain-pakistan-england
Shan Masood. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Shan Masood, who has lost six consecutive matches since taking over Pakistan's Test captaincy, could soon be on his way out.  (More Cricket News)

Under the 34-year-old, Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. Pakistan scored 556 in the first innings of the opening Test match against England and yet managed to lose the game by an innings and 47 runs. Before this humiliating defeat, Masood had also led Pakistan to their first ever Test and series defeat to Bangladesh. Bangladesh clean swept Pakistan in Pakistan in a two-match series last month.

Before that Masood began his captaincy stint last year with a 3-0 loss in Australia. He is the only Pakisan Test captain to have lost all of his first six matches. The left-hander was already under pressure coming into the England series and with a thrashing in the opening Test, his departure from the captain's slot is looking imminent.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood - null
Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood

BY Stats Perform

As per a report in local channel Samaa TV, Masood will be removed as the Pakistan's Test captain after the end of the three-match series against England.

The report names three players who have been shortlisted to replace Masood: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha. Shakeel and Agha are relatively inexperienced with both having under 15 Test caps at the moment. Rizwan has played 33 Test matches.

Masood had taken over the reigns of Pakistan after Babar Azam stepped down from the role last year. However, Masood's captaincy stint has been abysmal with the side touching historical lows.

Pakistan lost the first Test to Bangladesh despite having declared in the first innings. In the second match too, Pakistan had Bangladesh at 26/6 at one point before they let the advantage slip an lost the match.

File photo of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam. - X/Babar Azam
Babar Azam Resigns: Who Will Be Pakistan's Next White-Ball Captain?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The first match against England brought another set of embarrassment for the team as they posted 556 in the first innings and yet went on to lose the match by an innings.

Pakistan have not won a Test match on home soil since March 2022, losing seven and drawing four out of the 11 matches that they have played. If they do not win the next Test against England which starts October 15, the winless streak will go on to 12 matches, highest in Pakistan's history.

