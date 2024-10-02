Cricket

Babar Azam Resigns: Who Will Be Pakistan's Next White-Ball Captain?

Babar Azam's decision comes six months after he was renamed skipper of the Pakistan T20I and ODI sides. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the T20I captain in the interim, was sacked after just one T20I series

Babar-Azam-pakistan-cricketer-file-photo
File photo of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam. Photo: X/Babar Azam
info_icon

The volatility in Pakistan cricket captaincy continues, as Babar Azam has relinquished the white-ball leadership role for the second time in less than a year. In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Babar said it was time for him to focus entirely on his batting, and that he had notified the Pakistan Cricket Board of his decision in September. (More Cricket News)

The star 29-year-old batter was unceremoniously ousted as Pakistan's white-ball skipper after the team's dismal campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. But after just three months, Babar found himself reinstated for the role in March 2024.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. - X/KKRiders
Virat Scores In Every Match, Babar Scores In No Match: PAK Great Calls Comparison 'Pointless'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Babar's post read: "I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team. It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role. Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload.

"I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy. By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me.

"Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support."

Babar's resignation comes nearly six months to the day after he was reappointed as captain of the Pakistan T20I and ODI sides. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the T20I captain in the interim, was sacked after just one T20I series.

But Babar's second stint too did not begin well as Pakistan were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the group stages, with the upset by United States becoming a huge talking point. The subsequent loss to arch-rivals India, and from a winning position at that, compounded the Men In Green's woes.

Overall, Pakistan won just six of 13 T20Is during Babar's second stint. Though he was officially named captain for both T20I and ODI formats, Babar did not get to lead in any 50-over games in this period.

Pakistan's upcoming white-ball assignments include tours of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa over the next six months. As Shaheen too was removed from captaincy earlier, Babar's resignation raises questions on who will be Pakistan's next white-ball skipper.

