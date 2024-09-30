Cricket

Virat Scores In Every Match, Babar Scores In No Match: PAK Great Calls Comparison 'Pointless'

Apart from hailing Kohli, Abbas also praised the Indian team and tagged it as one of the favourites for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan

Babar-azam-virat-kohli-cricket
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. Photo: X/KKRiders
info_icon

Virat Kohli scores in every match, Babar Azam doesn't score in any match and that is why the comparison between the two is pointless, this is what Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas feels. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan white ball skipper Babar was compared to Kohli for some time when the former was in good form. However, Babar has found it difficult to maintain his consistency and runs have dried up for the Pakistan batter in recent times. Abbas noted Babar's inconsistency and pointed out that Virat was scoring runs consistently.

Babar Azam practices ahead of the BAN Tests. - X/babarazam258
Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Yeh fizool ki baatein hai (the comparisons are pointless). Virat Kohli scores in every match the other player (Babar) doesn't score in any match so then how can you compare. The person who scores, he is the bigger player," Abbas told PTI on the sidelines of the Cricket Predicta Conclave in UAE's Sharjah.

Abbas played for Pakistan in the 1970s and mid 80s. Considered to be one of the most elegant batters of all time, Abbas was also known as Asia's Bradman.

Apart from hailing Kohli, Abbas also praised the Indian team and tagged it as one of the favourites for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

Rishabh Pant celebrates his milestone against Bangladesh - AP/Mahesh Kumar A
ICC Test Rankings: Impressive Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli Drop In Major Shake-Up

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well and the bowlers both are good. It is a very balanced team, one that plays soch samajh kar (thoughtfully)," said Abbas.

"They have a very good captain, who understands cricket very well. So, when everything is going in your favour it is smooth sailing. That's the case with India right now.

"There is a very good chance of them doing well (at the Champions Trophy) because they have a balanced team," the 77-year-old said.

On the other hand, Abbas felt that Pakistan cricket was on a shaky ground.

"Bohot bada dhakka tha (It was a huge setback) that Pakistan lost to Bangladesh. We never thought that not only Pakistan will lose but it will lose so bad. Pakistan cricket abhi daamadol hai (is not doing great). The performance has dropped. I am hopeful that it will get better. The reasons behind this are many.

The legend though remains hopeful that his country will bounce back.

"It happens, the West Indies used to be the best in the world, that's not the case now. But I'm hopeful that Pakistan cricket returns to the top, the boys are working hard."

He also hoped that Pakistan Cricket Board take note of the 'rivalry' between Babar and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Yes, there have been rivalries in the Pakistan teams in the past but the board should take note of the rivalry between Babar and Shaheen fast. The faster the better because it will keep on escalating.

"Rivalry is good, but it should not become serious, if it does, it harms the team," said Abbas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls, Rishabh Pant Comes At No. 4; IND - 136/2, BAN - 233/10
  2. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. PAK-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Australia Trump England In Rain-Hit 5th ODI, Clinch Series 3-2 - In Pics
  5. Virat Scores In Every Match, Babar Scores In No Match: PAK Great Calls Comparison 'Pointless'
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics
  2. Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win
  3. Premier League: Coach Ange Postecoglou Lauds 'Outstanding' Tottenham After Statement Win
  4. Man United 0-3 Tottenham: 'Indisciplined' Man Utd Never Recovered From Early Setback, Says Ten Hag
  5. Napoli 2-0 Monza: Politano And Kvaratskhelia Propel Hosts To Serie A Summit
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: BJP Expels Haryana Leaders For Taking The Independent Route, Cong Follows Suit
  2. 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'
  3. 'Pothole-free Delhi': CM Atishi, Ministers Inspect Roads
  4. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Hearing Today, Medics Hold Torch Rallies Across Kolkata
  5. In Kashmir, A Hunger For Solutions
Entertainment News
  1. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  2. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  3. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  4. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  5. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
  4. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
  5. SpaceX Capsule Sent To Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Next Year Docks At Space Station | WATCH
Latest Stories
  1. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  2. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  4. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Scorpio October 2024 Horoscope: Reveal Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For This Month
  6. Libra October 2024 Horoscope: Know The Monthly Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  8. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign