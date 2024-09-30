Virat Kohli scores in every match, Babar Azam doesn't score in any match and that is why the comparison between the two is pointless, this is what Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas feels. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan white ball skipper Babar was compared to Kohli for some time when the former was in good form. However, Babar has found it difficult to maintain his consistency and runs have dried up for the Pakistan batter in recent times. Abbas noted Babar's inconsistency and pointed out that Virat was scoring runs consistently.
"Yeh fizool ki baatein hai (the comparisons are pointless). Virat Kohli scores in every match the other player (Babar) doesn't score in any match so then how can you compare. The person who scores, he is the bigger player," Abbas told PTI on the sidelines of the Cricket Predicta Conclave in UAE's Sharjah.
Abbas played for Pakistan in the 1970s and mid 80s. Considered to be one of the most elegant batters of all time, Abbas was also known as Asia's Bradman.
Apart from hailing Kohli, Abbas also praised the Indian team and tagged it as one of the favourites for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.
"Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well and the bowlers both are good. It is a very balanced team, one that plays soch samajh kar (thoughtfully)," said Abbas.
"They have a very good captain, who understands cricket very well. So, when everything is going in your favour it is smooth sailing. That's the case with India right now.
"There is a very good chance of them doing well (at the Champions Trophy) because they have a balanced team," the 77-year-old said.
On the other hand, Abbas felt that Pakistan cricket was on a shaky ground.
"Bohot bada dhakka tha (It was a huge setback) that Pakistan lost to Bangladesh. We never thought that not only Pakistan will lose but it will lose so bad. Pakistan cricket abhi daamadol hai (is not doing great). The performance has dropped. I am hopeful that it will get better. The reasons behind this are many.
The legend though remains hopeful that his country will bounce back.
"It happens, the West Indies used to be the best in the world, that's not the case now. But I'm hopeful that Pakistan cricket returns to the top, the boys are working hard."
He also hoped that Pakistan Cricket Board take note of the 'rivalry' between Babar and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
"Yes, there have been rivalries in the Pakistan teams in the past but the board should take note of the rivalry between Babar and Shaheen fast. The faster the better because it will keep on escalating.
"Rivalry is good, but it should not become serious, if it does, it harms the team," said Abbas.