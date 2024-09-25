On the back of a sensational Chennai hundred on his Test return, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday, September 25, re-entered the ICC Test rankings, but skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have slid down in the standings. (More Cricket News)
Pant, after his brilliant showing in the first Test match against Bangladesh was placed sixth, while the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to fifth, thanks for a solid fifty in the first innings in tough conditions.
However, despite retaining his position in the top ten, Rohit has dropped five places to tenth, while Kohli slipped out of the top-10 and occupies the 12th spot.
Superstar English batter Joe Root sits pretty at the top with 899 points, while Kane Williamson, who notched up a half-century as well as a decent 30 in New Zealand’s 63-run defeat in Galle is placed second with 852.
The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle also saw a bit of changes in the bowling rankings with Prabath Jayasuriya moving to eighth after a brilliant nine-wicket haul.
While, to add to Sri Lanka’s joy, Asitha Fernando is also on the list, occupying the 13th position.
Kamindu Mendis jumped three places to 16th in the batting rankings, while skipper Dhananjaya de Silva climbed five spots to 18th in the All-Rounder Rankings.
In the ODI rankings, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australia’s aggressive Travis Head jumped into the top 10, after their explosive showing in UAE and England.
Afghanistan also beat South Africa in the ODI series, and it marked their first against a top five-ranked team in history.