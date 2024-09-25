Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Impressive Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli Drop In Major Shake-Up

On the back of a sensational Chennai hundred on his Test return, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday, September 25, re-entered the ICC Test rankings, but skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have slid down in the standings

Rishabh-Pant-AP-Photo
Rishabh Pant celebrates his milestone against Bangladesh Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
info_icon

On the back of a sensational Chennai hundred on his Test return, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday, September 25, re-entered the ICC Test rankings, but skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have slid down in the standings. (More Cricket News)

Pant, after his brilliant showing in the first Test match against Bangladesh was placed sixth, while the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to fifth, thanks for a solid fifty in the first innings in tough conditions. 

However, despite retaining his position in the top ten, Rohit has dropped five places to tenth, while Kohli slipped out of the top-10 and occupies the 12th spot. 

Superstar English batter Joe Root sits pretty at the top with 899 points, while Kane Williamson, who notched up a half-century as well as a decent 30 in New Zealand’s 63-run defeat in Galle is placed second with 852. 

Daryl Mitchell and Steven Smith are above India’s Jaiswal with 760 and 757 points, respectively. 

The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle also saw a bit of changes in the bowling rankings with Prabath Jayasuriya moving to eighth after a brilliant nine-wicket haul. 

While, to add to Sri Lanka’s joy, Asitha Fernando is also on the list, occupying the 13th position. 

Kamindu Mendis jumped three places to 16th in the batting rankings, while skipper Dhananjaya de Silva climbed five spots to 18th in the All-Rounder Rankings. 

In the ODI rankings, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australia’s aggressive Travis Head jumped into the top 10, after their explosive showing in UAE and England. 

Afghanistan also beat South Africa in the ODI series, and it marked their first against a top five-ranked team in history. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Test Rankings: Impressive Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli Drop In Major Shake-Up
  2. England Vs Australia, 4th ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  3. Ben Stokes: All-Rounder Ready To Take Back His White-Ball Retirement If Brendon McCullum Calls
  4. Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Included In Delhi's Probable Squad; Ishant Sharma Misses Out - Report
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 28th Match
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Not Worried As Los Blancos Survive Scare In Italian's 300th Game
  2. Premier League: Man City Confirm Rodri Has Ligament Injury With Tests Ongoing
  3. Walsall Vs Leicester City: Steve Cooper Desperate To Build Foxes Goodwill Amid Fan Unrest
  4. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  5. EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  2. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  3. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  5. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. At 44%, India Outperforms Global Reduction Rate In HIV Infections | Country's HIV Stats
  2. Day In Pics: September 25 2024
  3. TMC MLA Urges For Grand Durga Puja Celebrations, Sparks Row
  4. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
  5. Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Demands CM's Resignation | All About MUDA Scam Case
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls