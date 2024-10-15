India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, And Key Figures

Cricket

India will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting from Wednesday, October 16

Indias Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Zakir Hasan. PTI Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Zakir Hasan during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
India will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting from Wednesday, October 16. (More Cricket News)

The hosts come into the fixture after a sensational, aggressive, ambitious performance in the Bangladesh Tests, and would be eager to continue riding the momentum wave in the New Zealand series. 

While on the other hand, New Zealand will enter the contest after they were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Sri Lanka at home, and would want to turn the tide in Bengaluru. 

India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In Tests

India have battled New Zealand on 63 occasions in Tests, and have come out victorious 22 times, while the Kiwis have won 13 times. 28 matches have been drawn. 

  • Matches - 63

  • India - 22

  • New Zealand - 13

  • Drawn - 28

India vs New Zealand Most Runs In Tests

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid leads the run-scoring charts in the India-New Zealand Tests with 1,659 runs to his name, only to be followed by Sachin Tendulkar, who has notched up 1,595 runs.

Brendon McCullum is third on the list with 1,224 runs in just 10 games, averaging 68.

India vs New Zealand Most Wickets In Tests

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heads the wicket-taking column in the rivalry, having picked 66 wickets in just nine games, while Sir Richard Hardlee is second on the list with 65.

The late Bishan Bedi is third on the table, having bagged 57 wickets in 12 Tests. 

India vs New Zealand Best Bowling Figures In An Innings 

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel tops the list, having bagged a 10-fer in a 47.5 over marathon in Mumbai, while for India, it is S Venkataraghavan, picking up 8/72 in 51.1 overs in Delhi. 

India Vs New Zealand Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson , Will Young

