Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: How Good Is Chinnaswamy Stadium's Drainage System?

The weather has been a spoilsport in Bengaluru, delaying the start of the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, with persistent rain raising concerns, will it affect the match to the point of cancellation, or can the stadium handle it? Check here for updates on the situation

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Photo: File
info_icon

The first match of the three-Test series between India and New Zealand is underway, but play has already been delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. With more rain predicted over the next five days, it raises the question -- is Chinnaswamy Stadium equipped to handle a rain-hit match? Let’s find out. (Live Blog | Cricket News)

While heavy showers hit the city on the eve of the opener, overcast conditions and morning rain have already delayed the start of the first day, with more interruptions expected throughout the day.

This five-decade-old stadium hasn’t hosted a Test match in two years, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of play in this highly anticipated clash.

How Good Is Chinnaswamy’s Drainage System?

Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for having the best drainage system in the country. The state-of-the-art sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, introduced in 2017, can remove water at a rate of 10,000 liters per minute.

The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.

The technology is activated by remote sensors installed in the field. Moreover, the aeration feature fosters an optimal growing environment for the root zone, minimizing turf diseases, algae, excessive thatch, and black layers. It also helps reduce surface temperatures, enhancing comfort for players on the field.

Despite the looming dark clouds, if the rain lets up, the stadium’s top-notch drainage system, will ensure the pitch is quickly ready for play.

The system was constructed at a total cost of approximately ₹4.25 crore, utilizing around 4.5 kilometers of piping.

