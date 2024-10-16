Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: When Can Play Start In Bengaluru - Check Day 1 Hourly Weather Forecast

Bengaluru has received plenty of rainfall over the last few days, keeping the clay-soil pitch under covers

Ground staff remove covers off the field before the start of play.
Image used for representative purpose.
The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain on Wednesday, October 16. The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily. (IND Vs NZ Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Showers throughout the day has been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the Test match on Thursday.

As per weather reports, cloudy skies and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, potentially affecting the 1st day of the IND vs NZ Test. While the chance of rain is lesser in the morning session, it is expected to play a spoilsport in the afternoon session.

KL Rahul.
India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: KL Rahul Returns To Bengaluru For Third Time In Red-Ball Cricket

BY PTI

Bengaluru Hourly Weather Forecast

AccuWeather-Bengaluru-Weather-Forecast
Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today Photo: AccuWeather
As per the weather forecast for today, more showers and thunderstorms have been predicted so the start of the 1st IND vs NZ Test looks bleak.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

