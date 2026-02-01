Indian Football League 2026: Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is a handy guide for the Indian Football League 2026, including the teams in action, fixtures, match timings and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Indian Football League 2026: Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Indian Football League 2026: Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know Photo: AIFF
  • AIFF confirmed the IFL 2025-26 season will kick off on February 27, 2026 with two opening matches

  • The campaign follows a two-stage format, with points from Stage 1 carrying into Stage 2

  • The eventual champions earn promotion to the ISL 2026-27

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the fixtures for the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season. The season will commence on February 27, 2026, with two matches scheduled on the opening day. Click here to avail the full fixtures list.

Namdhari FC will take on Aizawl FC, while Chanmari FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC on the first day of action. As per the proposal by the clubs, the IFL 2025-26 season will feature a two-stage format. Stage 1 will see the 10 participating clubs compete in a single-leg home-and-away round-robin format.

In Stage 2, the teams get divided into two groups. Those that finished in the top half in Stage 1 will advance to a home-and-away championship round, while the bottom half will compete in a centralised relegation round.

All points from the initial stage will carry forward to preserve the competitive context of the league. The league toppers at the end of Stage 2 will be crowned the Indian Football League champions and will be promoted to the Indian Super League 2026-27.

The Indian Football League, formerly known as the I-League, is the second tier of men's professional football league in India.

Indian Football League 2026 Schedule

DateFixture
27 FebNamdhari FC vs Aizawl FC
27 FebChanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
28 FebDiamond Harbour FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
1 MarShillong Lajong FC vs Rajasthan United FC
1 MarDempo SC vs Real Kashmir FC
6 MarAizawl FC vs Rajasthan United FC
7 MarGokulam Kerala FC vs Namdhari FC
7 MarChanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
8 MarShillong Lajong FC vs Real Kashmir FC
8 MarDiamond Harbour FC vs Dempo SC
12 MarChanmari FC vs Dempo SC
13 MarRajasthan United FC vs Namdhari FC
13 MarAizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC
14 MarGokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
14 MarShillong Lajong FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
17 MarRajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC
19 MarChanmari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
19 MarAizawl FC vs Namdhari FC
20 MarSreenidi Deccan FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
20 MarGokulam Kerala FC vs Dempo SC
24 MarAizawl FC vs Chanmari FC
25 MarSreenidi Deccan FC vs Dempo SC
25 MarReal Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC
26 MarGokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
26 MarRajasthan United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
31 MarGokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC
1 AprRajasthan United FC vs Chanmari FC
1 AprSreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
2 AprDempo SC vs Namdhari FC
2 AprReal Kashmir FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
5 AprSreenidi Deccan FC vs Aizawl FC
6 AprReal Kashmir FC vs Chanmari FC
6 AprNamdhari FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
7 AprDempo SC vs Shillong Lajong FC
7 AprRajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
10 AprNamdhari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
11 AprDiamond Harbour FC vs Chanmari FC
11 AprDempo SC vs Aizawl FC
12 AprReal Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
12 AprSreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC
17 AprNamdhari FC vs Chanmari FC
18 AprShillong Lajong FC vs Aizawl FC
18 AprDiamond Harbour FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
19 AprDempo SC vs Rajasthan United FC
19 AprReal Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Indian Football League 2026: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Indian Football League 2026 be telecast and live streamed?

As of now, there are no information regarding the live streaming of the Indian Football League 2026, we'll update later.

