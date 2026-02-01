Indian Football League 2026: Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

AIFF confirmed the IFL 2025-26 season will kick off on February 27, 2026 with two opening matches
The campaign follows a two-stage format, with points from Stage 1 carrying into Stage 2
The eventual champions earn promotion to the ISL 2026-27
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the fixtures for the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season. The season will commence on February 27, 2026, with two matches scheduled on the opening day. Click here to avail the full fixtures list.
Namdhari FC will take on Aizawl FC, while Chanmari FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC on the first day of action. As per the proposal by the clubs, the IFL 2025-26 season will feature a two-stage format. Stage 1 will see the 10 participating clubs compete in a single-leg home-and-away round-robin format.
In Stage 2, the teams get divided into two groups. Those that finished in the top half in Stage 1 will advance to a home-and-away championship round, while the bottom half will compete in a centralised relegation round.
All points from the initial stage will carry forward to preserve the competitive context of the league. The league toppers at the end of Stage 2 will be crowned the Indian Football League champions and will be promoted to the Indian Super League 2026-27.
The Indian Football League, formerly known as the I-League, is the second tier of men's professional football league in India.
Indian Football League 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|27 Feb
|Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC
|27 Feb
|Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|28 Feb
|Diamond Harbour FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
|1 Mar
|Shillong Lajong FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|1 Mar
|Dempo SC vs Real Kashmir FC
|6 Mar
|Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|7 Mar
|Gokulam Kerala FC vs Namdhari FC
|7 Mar
|Chanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
|8 Mar
|Shillong Lajong FC vs Real Kashmir FC
|8 Mar
|Diamond Harbour FC vs Dempo SC
|12 Mar
|Chanmari FC vs Dempo SC
|13 Mar
|Rajasthan United FC vs Namdhari FC
|13 Mar
|Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC
|14 Mar
|Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
|14 Mar
|Shillong Lajong FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
|17 Mar
|Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC
|19 Mar
|Chanmari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
|19 Mar
|Aizawl FC vs Namdhari FC
|20 Mar
|Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
|20 Mar
|Gokulam Kerala FC vs Dempo SC
|24 Mar
|Aizawl FC vs Chanmari FC
|25 Mar
|Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Dempo SC
|25 Mar
|Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC
|26 Mar
|Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
|26 Mar
|Rajasthan United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
|31 Mar
|Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC
|1 Apr
|Rajasthan United FC vs Chanmari FC
|1 Apr
|Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
|2 Apr
|Dempo SC vs Namdhari FC
|2 Apr
|Real Kashmir FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
|5 Apr
|Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Aizawl FC
|6 Apr
|Real Kashmir FC vs Chanmari FC
|6 Apr
|Namdhari FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
|7 Apr
|Dempo SC vs Shillong Lajong FC
|7 Apr
|Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|10 Apr
|Namdhari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
|11 Apr
|Diamond Harbour FC vs Chanmari FC
|11 Apr
|Dempo SC vs Aizawl FC
|12 Apr
|Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|12 Apr
|Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|17 Apr
|Namdhari FC vs Chanmari FC
|18 Apr
|Shillong Lajong FC vs Aizawl FC
|18 Apr
|Diamond Harbour FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|19 Apr
|Dempo SC vs Rajasthan United FC
|19 Apr
|Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Indian Football League 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Indian Football League 2026 be telecast and live streamed?
As of now, there are no information regarding the live streaming of the Indian Football League 2026, we'll update later.