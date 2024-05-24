Kajol And Prabhu Deva To Reportedly Reunite For An Action Film After 27 Years

Bollywood's 90s actress Kajol is one of most talented stars of the industry. In the past she delivered several hits. With the advent of OTT, Kajol has also tried her hands in the digital space. She gave some stellar performances in shows like 'Tribhanga', 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial'. Kajol has some interesting line-up of projects in her kitty including 'Do Patti'. Also, the latest report will get her fans excited. Read on to know.
As per a report in Peeping Moon, Kajol is reuniting with actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva for a film. Yes, you read it right! She has signed an action film with Prabhu Deva in the lead. The project marks Kajol and Prabhu Deva's reunion after 27 years.
They earlier worked together in the 1997 Tamil movie, 'Minsara Kanavu', which was a huge success at the box office. Directed by Rajiv Menon, the cult classic successfully run for 216 days in Chennai theatres. The film also starred Arvind Swamy. Later, its Hindi-dubbed version was released as 'Sapnay'. The song 'Chanda Re' is still etched in the memories of music lovers.
As per the same report, the plot and other details of the film are currently kept confidential. The yet-to-be-titled film has apparently gone on floors and production will resume next month in Mumbai. It is being directed by National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker Cheran.
For the unversed, Cheran had earlier directed critically acclaimed movies like 'Autograph' (2004), 'Vetri Kodi Kattu' (2000), and 'Thavamai Thavamirundhu' (2005). 'Jawan fame' G.K. Vishnu is said to be the cinematographer.
Kajol will be seen in a horror film, 'Maa'. Apart from 'Maa', 'Do Patti' and the film with Prabhu Deva, she also has Dharma Productions' 'Sarzameen' with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Prabhu Deva, on the other hand, will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s sci-fi actioner, 'The Greatest of All Time'.