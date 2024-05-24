Kajol And Prabhu Deva To Reportedly Reunite For An Action Film After 27 Years

Bollywood's 90s actress Kajol is one of most talented stars of the industry. In the past she delivered several hits. With the advent of OTT, Kajol has also tried her hands in the digital space. She gave some stellar performances in shows like 'Tribhanga', 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial'. Kajol has some interesting line-up of projects in her kitty including 'Do Patti'. Also, the latest report will get her fans excited. Read on to know.