Art & Entertainment

Kajol And Prabhu Deva To Reportedly Reunite For An Action Film After 27 Years

Kajol and Prabhu Deva earlier worked together in the 1997 Tamil movie, 'Minsara Kanavu', which was a huge success at the box office.

Instagram
Kajol and Prabhu Deva Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood's 90s actress Kajol is one of most talented stars of the industry. In the past she delivered several hits. With the advent of OTT, Kajol has also tried her hands in the digital space. She gave some stellar performances in shows like 'Tribhanga', 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial'. Kajol has some interesting line-up of projects in her kitty including 'Do Patti'. Also, the latest report will get her fans excited. Read on to know.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, Kajol is reuniting with actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva for a film. Yes, you read it right! She has signed an action film with Prabhu Deva in the lead. The project marks Kajol and Prabhu Deva's reunion after 27 years.

They earlier worked together in the 1997 Tamil movie, 'Minsara Kanavu', which was a huge success at the box office. Directed by Rajiv Menon, the cult classic successfully run for 216 days in Chennai theatres. The film also starred Arvind Swamy. Later, its Hindi-dubbed version was released as 'Sapnay'. The song 'Chanda Re' is still etched in the memories of music lovers.

As per the same report, the plot and other details of the film are currently kept confidential. The yet-to-be-titled film has apparently gone on floors and production will resume next month in Mumbai. It is being directed by National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker Cheran.

For the unversed, Cheran had earlier directed critically acclaimed movies like 'Autograph' (2004), 'Vetri Kodi Kattu' (2000), and 'Thavamai Thavamirundhu' (2005). 'Jawan fame' G.K. Vishnu is said to be the cinematographer.

Kajol will be seen in a horror film, 'Maa'. Apart from 'Maa', 'Do Patti' and the film with Prabhu Deva, she also has Dharma Productions' 'Sarzameen' with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prabhu Deva, on the other hand, will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s sci-fi actioner, 'The Greatest of All Time'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  4. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
  5. Day In Pics: May 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  2. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  3. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
  4. Steven Spielberg's New Movie To Come Out In May 2026
  5. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  2. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  3. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
  4. IPL Betting: Police Raid Thane Building During RR Vs RCB Eliminator; Mahadev Betting App Arrests Made
  5. Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Indian Compound Mixed Team Enters Final
World News
  1. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  2. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  4. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  5. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis